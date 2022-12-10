By Matty Breisch · 2 min read

Top Flight might just feature two of the best athletes in professional wrestling, which, considering the duo of Darius and Dante Martin share a last name because they’re brothers, is all the more impressive. Making their Ring of Honor debuts after spending years as AEW-based performers, the Martins hoped that their in-ring magic would be enough to unseat one of the most storied tag teams in Ring of Honor history in The Kingdom, a faction initially started by Adam Cole but has since become the home of Matt Taven, Mike Bennett, and Maria Kanellis-Bennett in ROH, Impact, AEW, and the indies.

Would the legacy act show the young whippersnappers how it’s done, or would the Martins take flight in their first win as members of the Ring of Honor sub-Galaxy? Unsurprisingly, Tony Khan gave the W to his boys, the Baby Bucks, if you will, but gosh darn it did Taven and Bennett give the duo a decade their junior one heck of a challenge.

Do you like big-time tag team maneuvers? This match had them in spades, including Top Flight’s insane tag team finisher that AEW fans have never seen on television. How about aerial activities outside the ring? The match had those, too, even if Dante botched a huge move from the top rope onto The Kingdom on the outside. And in the end, do you like to see two kids who have had horrible luck secure arguably their biggest tag team win, period? Fortunately, that happened too, and even Taven and Bennett looked happy to be a part of it, as they showed by keeping the code of honor at the end of the match. Seek this one out, folks, it was a darn good way to end Ring of Honor Final Battle Zero Hour.