Patti Scialfa, the wife of the Boss Bruce Springsteen, revealed that she was diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a form of blood cancer, in a new documentary that premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF).

In the new Springsteen documentary, Road Diary: Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band, which premiered at TIFF, Scialfa discussed her illness. It makes it harder for her to tour, as she is a part of the E Street Band.

“This affects my immune system, so I have to be careful what I choose to do and where I choose to go,” she says in the documentary, per Variety. “Every once in a while, I come to a show or two, and I can sing a few songs on stage, and that's been a treat. That's the new normal for me right now, and I'm OK with that.”

Unfortunately, Springsteen and the E Street Band's current tour has been marred with health issues. The Boss had to postpone 2023 tour dates after being diagnosed with peptic ulcer disease.

Additionally, he had to reschedule shows in early 2024 due to “doctor's direction.” He was suffering from “vocal issues” before getting back on the road.

The upcoming Road Diary documentary gives a behind-the-scenes glimpse at Springsteen and the E Street Band's current tour. It will premiere on Hulu and Disney+ on October 25, 2024.

Who is Patti Scialfa?

Bruce Springsteen's wife, Patti Scialfa, has been a member of the E Street Band since 1984. She later married Springsteen in 1991. She serves as a background singer and rhythm guitar player for the band.

While she is primarily known as a part of the E Street Band, Scialfa has released solo music. She has released three studio albums in her career. The most recent, Play It As It Lays, was released in 2007.

The E Street Band is in the home stretch of the 2024 leg of the tour. They also have four shows planned in Europe in 2025, beginning on May 31, 2025.

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band's 2024 tour

Currently, Springsteen and the E Street Band are on their first tour since The River Tour, which ran from 2016-17. It began on February 1, 2023, with a show in Tampa, Florida.

They are in the midst of a third North American leg. A lot of the dates are being made up from the 2023 postponements. The current leg is set to conclude on November 22, 2024. Springsteen and the E Street Band will take the tour to Canada for the final eight shows of the current leg. It will conclude with a show at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, Canada.

Between concert tours, the Boss embarked on a solo venture, Springsteen on Broadway. It initially began the same year that the River Tour concluded in 2017.

He played 236 shows during the initial stint at the Walter Kerr Theatre. After the pandemic, Springsteen revived the residency for a second run at the St. James Theatre. The 31-show run ran from June 26, 2021, to September 4, 2021.

The residency featured Springsteen by himself, performing songs acoustically from his back catalog. In between songs, he recited snippets from his memoir, Born to Run.