Even at 74 years old, Bruce Springsteen is not planning on a farewell tour with the E Street Band.

During Springsteen and the E Street Band’s August 23, 2024, show in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, the “Born to Run” singer shut down the prospect of a farewell tour. It sounds like he will keep playing until the wheels fall off.

“We ain’t doing a farewell tour!” Springsteen exclaimed. “No farewell tour for the E Street Band. Hell no! Farewell to what? Thousands of people screaming your name? I ain’t going nowhere.”

This is a positive sign for fans of Springsteen. He has had some health issues throughout his current tour. An ulcer caused a postponement of several shows.

Some legacy acts have gone on farewell tours. Elton John notably embarked on the Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour from 2018 to 2023. Aerosmith was about to resume their farewell tour before Steven Tyler’s vocal issues caused a cancelation.

Seeing classic rock acts get older is tough. At least Springsteen and the E Street Band are still rocking out into their seventies. And it does not sound like fans will have to rush to see the Boss live.

After they wrap up the current North American leg of the tour, Springsteen and the E Street Band will head to Europe for a brief stint in 2025.

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band’s 2024 Tour

The current (non-farewell) tour from Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band has been going on since February 1, 2022. It is the first tour with both parties involved since the 2016-17 River Tour.

Of course, Springsteen leads his band. The current E Street Band lineup consists of Roy Bittan, Nils Lofgren, Patti Scialfa, Garry Tallent, Steven Van Zandt, and Max Weinberg.

The setlist is jam-packed with Springsteen’s greatest hits. During the 2024 leg, the Boss has begun breaking out deep cuts from his albums each show.

They are currently amidst a North American leg of the tour. They still have 11 dates remaining on their 2024 leg of the tour. It will resume on May 31, 2025, in Marseille, France.

In between tours, the Boss embarked on the Springsteen on Broadway residency. The initial run ran from 2017-18. However, after the pandemic, Springsteen returned for a second stint of shows in 2021. Springsteen on Broadway was a solo venture for him. He played songs from his back catalog in acoustic arrangements and shared stories with the audience.

Springsteen’s rise to fame

Springsteen rose to fame with his debut album, Greetings from Asbury Park, N.J.The album included hit songs like “Blinded by the Light” and “Spirit in the Night.”

That same year, he released a second album, The Wild, the Innocent, and the E Street Shuffle. That album included “4th of July, Asbury Park (Sandy).”

His third album, Born to Run, brought new heights of fame to Springsteen and also launched his first headlining concert tour. It featured some of his greatest hits like the title track, “Thunder Road,” and “Tenth Avenue Freeze-Out.”

In total, Springsteen has released 21 studio albums. His output has not decreased with age, as he has recorded nine albums in the past two decades. These include Letter to You and Only the Strong Survive.