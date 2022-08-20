Rob Gronkowski’s new partnership with Peyton Manning will please UFC fans

Former NFL tight end Rob Gronkowski has set up his next job with a legendary quarterback, but it’s not with Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Hall-of-Famer Peyton Manning’s “Omaha Productions” is getting in business with Gronk. The “ManningCast” production company will create an alternate UFC feed starring none other than Gronkowski, according to ProFootballTalk.

The “GronkCast” will debut Saturday, Aug. 20, for UFC 278 in Salt Lake City, which will be headlined by the rematch between Kamaru Usman and Leon Edwards. Viewers who purchase the pay-per-view event will have the option to listen to either the main broadcaster or the alternate “GronkCast.”

Gronk won’t be alone, either. It’ll be a family affair. He’ll be joined by his brothers — Chris, Dan, Glenn and Gordie Jr. and father Gordon.

The “GronkCast” will also interview guests during the event.

“Our family is pumped to be able to team up with Peyton and his team at Omaha Productions to bring some fun and laughs into The Octagon,” the Gronkowski family said in a statement, via ProFootballTalk. “Get ready for some action-packed fun as we hang out as a family, share stories, and test out our UFC skills.”

With the expansion of the “ManningCast” format, it’ll be interesting to see if this is a fad for sports broadcasting or a trend that will continue to grow as viewers look for alternate ways to consume content in a more relaxed and buttoned-down environment.

Rob Gronkowski retired from the NFL for the second time earlier in the offseason.