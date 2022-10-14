Robbie Coltrane, the Scottish actor who played Rubeus Hagrid in the Harry Potter film series, has passed away at 72 years old, according to Deadline. Coltrane died at a hospital near his home in Scotland after battling illness in recent years.

Coltrane also played other memorable roles, including in the television drama Cracker, for which he won three consecutive BAFTA Best Actor awards. He played Valentin Zukovsky in two Pierce Brosnan James Bond films, first in 1995’s GoldenEye and then in 1999’s The World Is Not Enough.

Robbie Coltrane also had a memorable scene with George Clooney, Brad Pitt and Matt Damon in Ocean’s Twelve. In the film, Coltrane is Matsui, who meets with the three men as they try to get a heist job. Matsui pulls a “Lost in Translation” bit, with Damon’s Linus blowing the meet:

Coltrane appears again later in the film in a police station with Catherine Zeta-Jones.

But the character Robbie Coltrane is most widely beloved for will always be Hagrid, the Hogwarts gamekeeper. He’s one of the first characters you meet in the series, and he develops a close relationship with Harry and his friends. He’s a half-giant wizard who has the honor of telling Harry he’s a wizard.

Coltrane plays Hagrid in all eight Harry Potter films. He was a joy to watch in all of them and in everything he did. His last acting credit on IMDB is playing Orson Welles in the Urban Myth TV series in 2019 and 2020.

He will be truly missed. Rest in peace, Robbie Coltrane.