Robert De Niro shared new details about his seventh child with Gayle King on CBS Mornings Thursday (May 11). De Niro and his girlfriend Tiffany Chen welcomed their baby girl Gia Virginia Chen De Niro who weighed 8 lbs., 6 oz. on April 6.

King said the couple is “over the moon” about the newest member of the family.

Robert De Niro and his partner Tiffany Chen welcomed Gia Virginia Chen-De Niro in early April — and now, she’s making her national TV debut on #CBSMornings. https://t.co/OJJxGcEKlU pic.twitter.com/opiFRpWkRs — CBS Mornings (@CBSMornings) May 11, 2023

De Niro first announced the news when he corrected a reporter who asked about his six children saying he had “Seven, actually.”

“I just had a baby,” he shared with ET Canada but he did not disclose any other details about the newest De Niro at that time.

His costars are also all in on the fun as Sebastian Maniscalco who plays alongside De Niro in About My Father congratulated him.

“I was informed today that he had the baby. I didn’t know leading up to this that he was going to have a baby but … God bless him,” Maniscalco told Extra. “He’s a very soft-spoken individual, loves to spend time with his family and I’m happy for him.”

Billy Crystal who worked with De Niro on Analyze This and Analyze That, said that Chen who is a martial arts instructor and De Niro originally met on the set of 2015’s The Intern. He added that she and De Niro “just love each other, and they want to do this together. I think it’s a beautiful thing. It’s wonderful.”

De Niro has six other children from previous relationships. Diahnne Abbott, the Godfather actor’s first wife share Drena, 51, and son Raphael, 46. De Niro has twins Julian and Aaron, 27 with his former girlfriend Toukie Smith. He also shared son Elliot, 24, and daughter Helen, 11, with ex-wife Grace Hightower.