Actor Robert De Niro has just revealed that he has welcomed his seventh child. Speaking with ET Canada, the 79-year-old actor confirmed the news, saying, “I just had a baby.” A representative for the actor has also confirmed the birth, but the identity of the mother has not been made public.

The new addition to De Niro’s family joins his six other children, which includes Drena, 51, and Raphael, 46, who he shares with ex-wife Diahnne Abbott, as well as his 27-year-old twin sons Aaron and Julian with ex-girlfriend Toukie Smith. De Niro is also a father to son Elliot, 25, and daughter Helen, 11, from his marriage to Grace Hightower. De Niro and Hightower were married for over 20 years before filing for divorce in 2018.

In November 2018, De Niro explained the situation, saying, “Grace and I have two beautiful children together. We are entering a period of transition in our relationship which is a difficult but constructive process. I honor Grace as a wonderful mother and ask for privacy and respect from all as we proceed to develop our roles as partners in parenting.”

The news of De Niro’s newest child has sparked much interest and speculation regarding the identity of the child’s mother. However, it seems that De Niro and his family wish to keep this information private for now.

Robert De Niro is an accomplished actor and producer, with a long list of critically acclaimed films to his name. He has won two Academy Awards, a Golden Globe, and a Screen Actors Guild Award, among many others. Despite his success in Hollywood, De Niro has always kept his personal life relatively private, and it seems that he wishes to continue doing so. Nonetheless, his fans are no doubt thrilled to hear about his newest family member and are eagerly awaiting any further updates.