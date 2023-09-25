Despite reports of Robert De Niro playing Travis Bickle in a new wave of ads for Uber, a representative of the Oscar winner has thrown cold water on that. It appears De Niro won't be playing the iconic Taxi Driver character again for the ride-hailing service.

Uber released a statement on the ads. “We are filming with Robert De Niro in London for a new Uber UK campaign, which will launch later in the year,” the statement said.

However, De Niro won't be playing Travis Bickle for the ads. Nor will he be spewing the iconic Taxi Driver line, “You talkin' to me?” for them.

Martin Scorsese's Taxi Driver was released in 1976. The film followed Travis Bickle (De Niro), who drives cabs in New York City. While his mental state is deteriorating, the nights become longer. Paul Scrader (Raging Bull, First Reformed) wrote the script. He was quick to criticize the idea of De Niro in a Facebook post. He's likely relieved that the reports seem to be false.

Prior to Taxi Driver, Robert De Niro was recently made a star. He first starred in another Martin Scorsese picture, Mean Streets. One year later, De Niro portrayed a young Vito Corleone in Francis Ford Coppola's The Godfather Part II. His portrayal of a young Vito Corleone — who was first played by the great Marlon Brando — was acclaimed. It landed him his first Oscar nomination and win for Best Supporting Actor. Taxi Driver kicked off a run of Best Actor nominations for De Niro, eventually wining for Raging Bull.

De Niro will collaborate with Scorsese for a tenth time in Killers of the Flower Moon. The film premiered at the Cannes Film Festival in May and will be released on October 20.