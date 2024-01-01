Robert De Niro is a hugely successful and popular actor. Here's an opportunity to see inside his former townhouse in New York City.

Considered to be one of the best actors of all time, Robert De Niro is surely a legend in the Hollywood scene. He has starred in several hit flicks, including Raging Bull, The Deer Hunter, Cape Fear and Taxi Driver. De Niro is also a two-time Oscar Award-winning actor.

Given De Niro's worldwide success, have you ever wondered how a guy like him lives? Well, wonder no more. This article features Robert De Niro's $12 million former townhouse in New York City.

In 2012, De Niro starred in a few films, including Silver Linings Playbook, Freelancers, Being Flynn and Red Lights. Around the same year, the two-time Oscar Award winner also made a major real-estate move by selling his townhouse in the West Village, a neighborhood of New York City, for $9.5 million. It's worth noting that the actor lived there for nearly four decades.

Fast forward to 2019, the property returned to the market with an asking price for as much as $22.8 million. Two years later, the townhouse found a new owner after it was sold for $12 million.

Here are some photos of Robert De Niro's $12 million former townhouse in New York City.

Photos courtesy of: New York Post

Originally completed in 1852, the townhouse encompasses 4,000 square feet of living space. It includes four bedrooms and the same number of bathrooms.

Fit for an A-lister like De Niro, the home contains plenty of eye-catching features. These include a grand foyer, an eat-in kitchen equipped with high-quality appliances, a spacious living room, a family room, a formal dining room and a master bed suite with a luxurious bath.

Aside from a solid interior, the townhouse also contains a good-sized rooftop terrace as its outdoor space. The terrace contains plenty of space for a sitting area, where the new owner can enjoy some much-needed fresh air while overlooking the streets of New York. In addition to this, the property's backyard also includes a barbecue station and plenty of green spaces.

De Niro is a well-decorated actor with plenty of hit films under his belt. As a result, it isn't surprising that the Oscar Award winner can afford to live a lavish lifestyle. Based on Celebrity Net Worth, De Niro has a net worth of around $500 million, which is a good thing since De Niro has plenty of mouths to feed.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Robert De Niro's $12 million home in West Village, New York City.