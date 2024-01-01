Considered to be one of the best actors of all time, Robert De Niro is surely a legend in the Hollywood scene. He has starred in several hit flicks, including Raging Bull, The Deer Hunter, Cape Fear and Taxi Driver. De Niro is also a two-time Oscar Award-winning actor.
Given De Niro's worldwide success, have you ever wondered how a guy like him lives? Well, wonder no more. This article features Robert De Niro's $12 million former townhouse in New York City.
In 2012, De Niro starred in a few films, including Silver Linings Playbook, Freelancers, Being Flynn and Red Lights. Around the same year, the two-time Oscar Award winner also made a major real-estate move by selling his townhouse in the West Village, a neighborhood of New York City, for $9.5 million. It's worth noting that the actor lived there for nearly four decades.
Fast forward to 2019, the property returned to the market with an asking price for as much as $22.8 million. Two years later, the townhouse found a new owner after it was sold for $12 million.
Here are some photos of Robert De Niro's $12 million former townhouse in New York City.
Photos courtesy of: New York Post
Originally completed in 1852, the townhouse encompasses 4,000 square feet of living space. It includes four bedrooms and the same number of bathrooms.
Fit for an A-lister like De Niro, the home contains plenty of eye-catching features. These include a grand foyer, an eat-in kitchen equipped with high-quality appliances, a spacious living room, a family room, a formal dining room and a master bed suite with a luxurious bath.
Aside from a solid interior, the townhouse also contains a good-sized rooftop terrace as its outdoor space. The terrace contains plenty of space for a sitting area, where the new owner can enjoy some much-needed fresh air while overlooking the streets of New York. In addition to this, the property's backyard also includes a barbecue station and plenty of green spaces.
De Niro is a well-decorated actor with plenty of hit films under his belt. As a result, it isn't surprising that the Oscar Award winner can afford to live a lavish lifestyle. Based on Celebrity Net Worth, De Niro has a net worth of around $500 million, which is a good thing since De Niro has plenty of mouths to feed.
Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Robert De Niro's $12 million home in West Village, New York City.