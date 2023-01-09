By Jim Cerny · 2 min read

Mike LaFleur is on the hot seat after the New York Jets failed to score a touchdown for the third straight game Sunday against the Miami Dolphins. Following the season-ending defeat, coach Robert Saleh didn’t exactly turn down the heat on the embattled offensive coordinator.

Saleh was asked point blank about LaFleur’s future after the Jets (7-10), who were defeated 11-6 by the Dolphins. This was their sixth straight loss to close out the season and the 12th consecutive year they failed to make the playoffs.

“I’m going to go back and do my process,” Saleh said, doing his best to avoid a direct answer. “Making the best decision for this organization is first and foremost.”

Robert Saleh on #Jets OC Mike LaFleur. He says he will go through & do his process before making a call. pic.twitter.com/vvCrv3pB9u — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) January 8, 2023

Of course, the decision is not solely Saleh’s to make. Owner Woody Johnson, who declined to make any comments when standing outside the locker room postgame, likely will weigh in with an opinion. And general manager Joe Douglas will have an important say.

Saleh did say Sunday, “the amount of adversity that he’s had to deal with this year, you can’t blame just one person.”

That is true. Injuries decimated the Jets offensive line. And they lost their biggest home run threat, running back Breece Hall, with a torn ACL in Week 7.

"Firing Mike LaFleur – I don't think that's going to fix anything for the New York Jets"@Connor_J_Hughes joins @SteveGelbs to discuss the possibility of changes to the Jets' coaching staff this offseason, including the status of offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur: pic.twitter.com/vcvOD7JHJJ — Jets Videos (@snyjets) January 8, 2023

But LaFleur shoulders his share of blame for the Jets scoring a total of 66 points in the past six games and becoming only the second NFL team in the past decade to go three straight games without scoring a touchdown (Washington in 2019).

Then there’s the regression of quarterback Zach Wilson. The No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 draft played poorly as a rookie and worse this season, when he was benched twice, including for the final two games.

“Through two years, we haven’t done our job with him,” LaFleur admitted Thursday.

Things ended so poorly for Wilson that Saleh suggested the 23-year-old should “go to a beach … read a book … get away from the game … discover yourself.”

Ultimately, it is his failure to bring out the best in Wilson that may cost LaFleur his job with the Jets.

The decision could come this week.