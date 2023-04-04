Like every team in the NBA, the Houston Rockets will be looking for ways to improve their roster this offseason, and rightly so.

However, no matter what direction the Rockets go in with the player personnel, there is a singular truth that can’t be escaped. It’s time for Houston to move on from head coach Stephen Silas, replacing him with someone that demands respect from the locker room. Preferably an individual whose ability to develop players and whose knowledge of their personnel’s strengths and weaknesses is unquestioned as well.

That’s why a new head coach is the biggest need the Rockets must address in the 2023 NBA offseason.

Biggest need Rockets must address in 2023 NBA offseason

The best coach for the Rockets could be former Brooklyn Nets head coach Kenny Atkinson.

Though Atkinson didn’t steer Nets to the heights they wished to reach, he was undoubtedly beneficial to the development of several young players, including Spencer Dinwiddie, Jarrett Allen, and Caris LeVert.

Atkinson has spent the last two seasons with the Golden State Warriors learning their system. The hope would be that he teaches the Rockets how to play disciplined basketball as well as better utilize second-year guard Jalen Green’s 3-point prowess.

His career record of 118-190 is uninspiring. Still, unless Houston actually acquires a star veteran, they need to focus on the process of making their players better as much as the results.

Chris DeMarco

In looking at another coach on the Warriors bench, the Rockets could also look at adding a first-time NBA head coach in Chris DeMarco.

DeMarco, who began his career with Golden State in 2016 as a player development coach, has worked as closely with Warriors star Klay Thompson as anyone. An assistant coach since the 2018-19 season, he also spent two seasons as the director of player development for Golden State.

He also has head coaching experience.

DeMarco has been the head coach of the Bahaman national team since 2019.

Thompson, in speaking about the Bahamas Basketball Federation’s hiring of DeMarco, would compliment the coach’s “winning mentality” and organization in particular (per ESPN’s Marc J. Spears).

Even without considering what DeMarco could bring out of Green and other as jump shooter, those traits will only benefit the Rockets moving forward.

One other first-time NBA head coach the Rockets should consider taking a serious look at is Las Vegas Aces head coach Becky Hammon.

Hammon, another branch of the famed Gregg Popovich coaching tree, just led the Aces to their first championship in franchise history and it was in her first year as a head coach.

Although getting Hammon to part with the Aces — and getting Las Vegas to let go of Hammon — might be tricky, it could well be worth it for Houston.

After all, plenty of coaches that learned under Popovich — such as Milwaukee Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer and former Boston Celtics head coach ime udoka — have been successful.

Ime Udoka

Speaking of Udoka, though his off-court behavior led to him losing his position, it’s worth noting that the players don’t seem to look at their former head coach negatively. At least not publicly.

In fact, Celtics wing Jaylen Brown has spoken glowingly about Udoka on multiple occasions.

A fact that could help entice Brown to join the Rockets if they did want to make a bid for a veteran star.

A no-nonsense head coach who also manages to empower and connect with his players at a human level, Udoka can be expected to hold his players accountable. However, he’s unlikely to repel his players with his coaching style.

John Lucas II

Lastly, Rockets assistant coach John Lucas II deserves consideration for the position as well.

He’s been with the franchise since the 2016-17 season, giving him more familiarity with the organization than any of the aforementioned candidates. Furthermore, he’s looked to as somewhat of a personal guru for players, meaning that he has their trust and their ear at the very least.

There’s reason to believe Lucas will truly be successful as an in-house hire.

Despite a career 173-258 record, Lucas’ career got off to a hot start with the San Antonio Spurs, where he went 94-49 in two seasons.

Though coaching a team led by Hall of Fame center David Robinson is easier than another job could be, star talent doesn’t guarantee success. Unfortunately, Lucas didn’t follow up his stint with the Spurs with much after that, leading to legitimate questions about how good they can be under his lead.