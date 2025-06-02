The 2025 NBA Draft is around the corner, and the rumor mill is buzzing for several teams picking within the Top 10 of the draft. One intriguing prospect is rumored to be linked to the Houston Rockets, as the organization owns the No. 10 overall pick. The team owns the rights to the Phoenix Suns' first-round selection this year.

Rumors suggest the Rockets are a potential suitor for former Georgia Bulldogs forward Asa Newell, per insider Brett Siegel. Newell, who is 19 years old, is incredibly versatile and is capable of playing any role a team may need. Especially due to his athleticism.

“Asa Newell wasn't a traditional center in his one season at Georgia, as he drew a lot of attention as a slasher and cutter off the ball on offense. Any team needing athleticism in their frontcourt and a change-of-pace big man capable of running up and down the floor in transition will have an interest in Newell. What makes him such a unique prospect is his ability to fill any role needed… The 6-foot-9 forward is drawing interest as high as the Houston Rockets with the 10th pick in the draft, sources said.”

Article Continues Below
More Houston Rockets News
Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) and Houston Rockets forward Jabari Smith Jr. (10) fight for position in the first half at Footprint Center.
Rockets rumors: Houston eyeing wide range of No. 10 pick trade optionsJulian Ojeda ·
Cam Johnson (with his jersey number), photoshopped in Rockets jersey.
Rockets trade proposal for Cam Johnson as Nets pursue lottery pickBailey Bassett ·
Houston Rockets forward Amen Thompson (1) and Detroit Pistons forward Ausar Thompson (9) on the court during the game at Toyota Center.
Ausar, Amen Thompson considering Jamaica in Olympics, FIBA moveRichard Pereira ·
Duke Blue Devils guard Kon Knueppel (7) shoots the ball against Alabama Crimson Tide center Clifford Omoruyi (11) during the second half in the East Regional final of the 2025 NCAA tournament at Prudential Center.
Ranking 5 best Kon Knueppel destinations in 2025 NBA DraftJulian Ojeda ·
boston celtics, boston celtics trade, celtics trade proposal
3 early Boston Celtics trade targets in 2025 NBA offseasonGarrett Kerman ·
The Houston Rockets invested heavily into Fred VanVleet during the 2023 offseason. Houston gave the point guard a three-year, $128 million deal in a move that was meant to turn the Rockets from a rebuilding team into a championship contending one. The signing did just that, as the Rockets finished the 2024-25 regular season as the two-seed in a stacked Western Conference. VanVleet was the veteran presence and 3-point shooter that the team desperately needed, and he still might have a role with the Rockets going forward. Houston has a team option on his contract for next year, and they very well may pick it up. The Wichita State product reportedly wants to stay in Houston, but the point guard would be set to make over $44 million next season under his current contract. The Rockets and their guard recently pushed back the deadline on Houston's decision with VanVleet, and although reports suggest that they are interested in writing up a new, long-term deal, it isn't necessarily a guarantee that VanVleet will be playing for Houston next year. The Rockets blew him away with an offer he couldn't refuse back in 2023, and another team could so the same when/if he hits the open market this offseason. If VanVleet does become an unrestricted free agent, which teams outside of Houston would make the most sense for him to sign with? 1. Orlando Magic Jalen Suggs and Franz Wagner recently signed big deals with the Orlando Magic, and Paolo Banchero will be getting a mega contract extension here soon. Because of that, the Magic no longer have money to blow like they have had in recent years. That will make a deal for another big ticket free agent hard to pull off, especially considering the team signed Kentavious Caldwell-Pope last year. If Orlando can make the money work, though, then Fred VanVleet would be a great fit with the Magic. The Magic finished dead last in 3-point shooting this season, and VanVleet has made at least 2.5 deep balls per game in every season since 2018-19. VanVleet can hit shots form behind the arc off of the bounce or in catch-and-shoot situations. The Rockets were heavily reliant on his shooting expertise, so the guard would have plenty of familiarity getting up deep shots with high volume if he signed with the Magic. While undersized, VanVleet is a pesky defender, so he'd fit right in with a Magic team that has one of the best defensive units in the league. VanVleet could play alongside Suggs and give opposing teams fits. Ultimately, though, the Magic just need more shooting to get to the next level, and VanVleet is arguably the best shooter who could be available on the open market this offseason. 2. Brooklyn Nets A more realistic option for a VanVleet destination would be the Brooklyn Nets. The Nets are set up to have the most cap space this offseason, and they have a major need at point guard. With D'Angelo Russell and De'Anthony Melton hitting free agency this offseason, the Nets don't have a true point guard under contract for next season. Brooklyn needs to spend big this offseason, and they'd be smart to offer VanVleet a contract big enough that he'd have no choice but to leave Houston. VanVleet averaged 14.1 points per game last season, which was his lowest mark since 2018-19. He is trending the wrong way, but he still has enough left in the tank to give the Nets a few good seasons. 3. Portland Trail Blazers In the same way that the Rockets were looking to take the next step in 2023, the Portland Trail Blazers could use VanVleet's presence to get over the hump. The Trail Blazers have plenty of big man depth, as centers Deandre Ayton, Donovan Clingan, Robert Williams, and Duop Death are all under contract next season. Portland also has a lot of wing depth. Deni Advija started to look like a star late this past season, Toumani Camara is an elite defender, Shaedon Sharpe is a freakish athlete, and Jerami Grant is a proven scorer. The team is thinner in the backcourt, though. Anfernee Simons is a solid scorer, but Scoot Henderson has looked like a fringe draft bust since being drafted third overall. Portland shouldn't give up on Henderson completely, but there wouldn't be any harm in signing another guard. Like the Magic, the Blazers were one of the worst 3-point shooting teams in the NBA. VanVleet would improve that weakness, and in a stacked Western Conference, Portland needs all of the help they can get if they are to compete for a playoff spot.
Ranking 3 best Fred VanVleet free-agency destinations if he leaves RocketsBailey Bassett ·

The potential Top 10 pick is well aware of his versatility. Newell credits himself for his abilities on the defensive end and how he uses energy to generate success for any team he's playing for. That's something the Rockets may love to add to play alongside stars Jalen Green and Alperen Sengun.

“You can put me in different areas of the court and be confident in my production,” Newell said. “Whether it’s guarding the best player or being able to switch on any sort of screens, I hold myself to a high standard on standing out this way. I always look to bring energy to the rest of the pack, and more times than not, it helps all of us succeed as a team.”

The Rockets are involved in plenty of rumors, as many believe the front office may be willing to trade the pick, along with some players, to improve the roster for next season. However, the latest buzz seems to suggest the organization could consider sticking and picking.