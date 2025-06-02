The 2025 NBA Draft is around the corner, and the rumor mill is buzzing for several teams picking within the Top 10 of the draft. One intriguing prospect is rumored to be linked to the Houston Rockets, as the organization owns the No. 10 overall pick. The team owns the rights to the Phoenix Suns' first-round selection this year.

Rumors suggest the Rockets are a potential suitor for former Georgia Bulldogs forward Asa Newell, per insider Brett Siegel. Newell, who is 19 years old, is incredibly versatile and is capable of playing any role a team may need. Especially due to his athleticism.

“Asa Newell wasn't a traditional center in his one season at Georgia, as he drew a lot of attention as a slasher and cutter off the ball on offense. Any team needing athleticism in their frontcourt and a change-of-pace big man capable of running up and down the floor in transition will have an interest in Newell. What makes him such a unique prospect is his ability to fill any role needed… The 6-foot-9 forward is drawing interest as high as the Houston Rockets with the 10th pick in the draft, sources said.”

Article Continues Below

The potential Top 10 pick is well aware of his versatility. Newell credits himself for his abilities on the defensive end and how he uses energy to generate success for any team he's playing for. That's something the Rockets may love to add to play alongside stars Jalen Green and Alperen Sengun.

“You can put me in different areas of the court and be confident in my production,” Newell said. “Whether it’s guarding the best player or being able to switch on any sort of screens, I hold myself to a high standard on standing out this way. I always look to bring energy to the rest of the pack, and more times than not, it helps all of us succeed as a team.”

The Rockets are involved in plenty of rumors, as many believe the front office may be willing to trade the pick, along with some players, to improve the roster for next season. However, the latest buzz seems to suggest the organization could consider sticking and picking.