The Houston Rockets brought out the Brinks truck this 2023 NBA free agency. Yet, the Rockets still have some roster concerns to address this offseason: and that is adding more veteran players.

Houston opened its bank accounts by signing Fred VanVleet to a monstrous three-year, $130 million contract to make him the highest-paid undrafted player of all time. Some 24 hours later, the Rockets gave Dillon Brooks a four-year $80 million deal. In addition, they signed veteran Jeff Green to a two-year $16 million pact and Jock Landale to a four-year $32 million contract. That's over a quarter billion dollars the Rockets just gave out in contracts this free agency.

Apart from their myriad of signings, Houston also made a splash in the 2023 NBA Draft. They took Overtime Elite stud Amen Thompson with the No. 4 overall pick, then made the steal of the night by selecting Cam Whitmore at No. 20.

With their moves this summer, it's clear that Houston intends to make a competitive push this season. Their young studs like Jalen Green, Alperen Sengun, Kevin Porter Jr., and Tari Eason all had solid campaigns last year. Now, infusing them with these veteran signings should make Houston an intriguing group this 2023-24 campaign. Nonetheless, Houston still has some issues to iron out this offseason. Here is the Rockets' biggest roster concern deep into 2023 NBA free agency.

Rockets' biggest roster concern in 2023 NBA free agency

More veterans

The Rockets may have added a solid group of veterans in Fred VanVleet, Dillon Brooks, and Jeff Green to their roster this offseason. But it still feels like those three will need more help in guiding this super young Rockets roster this season. The 29-year-old VanVleet is just entering his 8th year in the NBA, while the 27-year-old Brooks just concluded his 6th NBA season with the Memphis Grizzlies this past season. The only player above 30 years old on the roster is Uncle Jeff Green, who will turn 37 years old in about a month.

Green is essentially the only player on the roster above 30 years old. He is also the only player with over 10 years of NBA experience. Ten of their 15 players so far have played three seasons or less. Green, VanVleet, Brooks, and Aaron Holiday are the only players who have played at least five seasons. It just seems like Houston will need a stronger veteran presence to mentor this young group. Across the NBA, the Rockets have the 7th youngest roster.

There are still some options out there who could provide some veteran guidance to some of the Rockets' young guys. They could bring back D.J. Augustin for added guard depth as well as a solid veteran presence in the locker room. Augustin last played in the 2021-22 season with the Rockets.

Danny Green is also an intriguing mentor to bring in, considering he has been battle-tested and has won multiple championships in his career. He is certainly a great role model who can help teach the ropes to guys like Jalen Green, Amen Thompson, or Kevin Porter Jr. At this point, Green might be more challenged in helping guide younger talent than trying to win championships and Houston would give him that situation.