Dillon Brooks signed a four-year, $80 million deal to play with the Houston Rockets — and NBA Twitter naturally went crazy.

Despite all the memes of him potentially playing abroad after it was revealed the Memphis Grizzlies would not be bringing him back this season, Brooks will remain in the NBA for the foreseeable future.

Not only that, but Brooks will also more than likely have a key role since he'll be one of the more experienced players in the team as Houston looks to compete for a title again.

In addition to Brooks, they Rockets have also brought in the likes of Fred VanVleet, Patty Mills, Jeff Green and Jock Landale to complement a young core that consists of Jalen Green, Jabari Smith Jr. and Alperen Sengun.

As for the reaction from NBA Twitter to Brooks' new mega deal? It ranges widely.

Most are shocked that Brooks is remaining in the NBA, let alone receiving a deal worth $80 million. Some are criticizing the Rockets for the absurd deal, especially after the contract they gave VanVleet and prior expectations of having James Harden return to Houston.

Others — mainly Grizzlies fans — are happy for him to secure the bag, while the rest are simply adding on to the memes as NBA Twitter usually does.

Here are some of the best reactions to the Dillon Brooks news:

My face when I see the Houston Rockets paid Dillon Brooks $80 Million #NBAFreeAgency pic.twitter.com/Qh78lHIuhI — Nautical Demon (@nauticaldemon) July 2, 2023

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

lowkey feel bad for the rockets.. what a shit free agency 🤣

* $210 million spent on VanVleet and Brooks alone

*no Brook Lopez

* harden isn't interested what an amazing downfall 🙌 — Bala 💫 (@BalaPattySZN) July 2, 2023

Patrick Beverly punching air right now seeing the bag Brooks got. pic.twitter.com/3g5Jb5qU8g — 𝓛𝓪𝓽𝓲𝓷𝓛𝓮𝓰𝓪𝓬𝔂 (@LatinLegacy) July 1, 2023

All that trolling and Dillon still got a bag. Good for that mane going to miss him https://t.co/9gTufStJmq — GrindHouse Grizzlies (Spaces) (@SpacesGrizzlies) July 1, 2023

Dillion Brooks seeing this after spending the last 2 months learning Chinese pic.twitter.com/trAPZRLP5e — Shear (@xShearx) July 1, 2023

Ok so the Rocket's didn't get James Harden back, but throwing 80 million at Dillion Brooks is offensive to me, and it aint even my money, LOL! Wow, that's what desperation looks like huh? — robert ball (@robjoeball) July 1, 2023

Is there a Houston in Guangdong Province that I don’t know about or something? https://t.co/FIvfu5TSnB — Kenjac (@JackKennedy) July 1, 2023

So the #Rockets have committed over $200 million to two guys who shot a combined 39% last season. Wow. https://t.co/LGn8lb4Ys7 — Chris Spisak (@ChrisSpisak) July 1, 2023

Regardless of how one may feel about Brooks, his feisty nature and attitude makes him must-watch television and the NBA could use more characters like him.

Brooks averaged 14.3 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.6 assists over 73 regular season games last season.