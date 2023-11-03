Emerging from a rebuild, the Houston Rockets enter the inaugural NBA In-Season Tournament with tough opponents waiting for them.

The inaugural NBA In-Season Tournament for the Houston Rockets provides a playoff-like atmosphere that hasn't been seen since the James Harden era. Although this new roster and coach is significantly better than the last couple of seasons, this type of event will give the young core a taste of what real winning matters.

The In-Season Tournament features six groups from both Eastern and Western Conferences, with five teams each. This is known as the Group Round. Following this, the top teams with the best record in each of the six groups along with two wild cards will advance to the Knockout Round. The Rockets are in the West Group B, along with teams such as the New Orleans Pelicans, Dallas Mavericks, Los Angeles Clippers, and the Denver Nuggets.

Facing these group of teams will be a huge test for the Rockets, as the opponents have made the playoffs at least once within the last three seasons. Aiming to climb out of a three-year rebuild, this could be an early determination on how they will handle a tough schedule to compete for the first In-Season Championship.

New Orleans Pelicans at Houston Rockets

Date: November 10

Time: 7 p.m. CST

So far, so good for New Orleans. The roster is relatively healthy and they have started the season strong, going 4-1 in their first five games. Since the Zion experiment started, the injury bug has kept NOLA from having playoff success. Given this, the NBA In-Season tournament should be just as important for them, if not more.

At long last, they have an opportunity to showcase the NBA what the core of Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram can truly bring to the table under the bright lights. Veteran All-Star CJ McCollum is no slouch either, as he's been on a tear to start the year, averaging 23.4 points and 5.6 assists on 44.9 percent shooting and a sparkling 40.9 percent from deep. Expect McCollum to be the X-factor on the backcourt, showing aggressiveness on isolations as well as catch-and-shoot threes. On defense, the Pelicans are skilled in the paint but suffer at the perimeter, given their blowout loss of 130-101 at the hands of the Golden State Warriors.

The 3-point shooting and facilitating of Fred VanVleet should be successful as the Pelicans struggle against perimeter defense. Dillon Brooks will surely handle Ingram's scoring, while Alperen Sengun's improved defense in the paint should work well against Williamson and Jonas Valanciunas. However, the chances that Jalen Green will struggle defending against McCollum is very high, given the Pelicans guard's strong start to the season.

Jabari Smith Jr. will likely have fits in the low post when Williamson overpowers him. The advantage of the Rockets is their bench, as fan-favorite player Tari Eason should be coming off from injury. However, the loss of Amen Thompson for what looks to be a month will be missed.

Bold Prediction: Fred VanVleet drops a 40-piece but Pelicans outlast Houston in their home court

Houston Rockets at Los Angeles Clippers

Date: November 17

Time: 9:30 p.m. CST

The Clippers are filled with veteran All-Star experience. Adding James Harden to the roster to play alongside Russell Westbrook creates more options for shooting and facilitating. Paul George and Kawhi Leonard aren't necessarily as skilled defensive stoppers as in years past, but they are veteran All-Stars and can score at will. Ivica Zubac is a quality big with a great knack for rim protection and setting up screens. Face it, the Clippers are loaded and have handled young teams so far this season relatively well, with victories against the Portland Trail Blazers, Orlando Magic, and a 40-point blowout against the San Antonio Spurs.

The only downside is the Clippers' defense. However, the Rockets' offense has been inconsistent. While Houston has veteran players that could slow these Clips down, there might be too much star power to withstand. Based on this, expect this game to be high-scoring, and Jalen Green to shine in this game.

Bold Prediction: Jalen Green drops 40 points with 50 percent three point shooting, but Houston falls to the star-studded Clippers.

Denver Nuggets at Houston Rockets

Date: Friday, November 24

Time: 7 p.m. CST

The reigning champions, the Denver Nuggets, epitomize a well-oiled machine, with expectations to contend deeply in the playoffs once more. The NBA In-Season Tournament is seen as a prelude to their potential performance in the Knockout Round. The face of the franchise, Nikola Jokic, presents an inspirational matchup for Rockets center Alperen Sengun, who regards Jokić as his idol. Jamal Murray, along with key contributors like Aaron Gordon and Michael Porter Jr., provides both offensive spark and defensive solidity.

The Nuggets, however, have shown they are not invincible, suffering a surprising defeat to the Minnesota Timberwolves. Denver's difficulties were particularly noticeable in the paint, where they conceded 50 points. If Houston can replicate this defensive pressure and counteract Denver's three-point threat, an upset over the favorites may be on the horizon.

Bold Prediction: Dillon Brooks gets 7 steals but the Rockets lose in a tightly contested game.

Houston Rockets at Dallas Mavericks

Date: November 28

Time: 7:30 p.m. CST

The undefeated Dallas Mavericks pose yet another arduous challenge for the Rockets. With aspirations to bounce back from a premature playoff exit last season, Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving have reinvigorated the Mavs with a refreshed supporting cast. Grant Williams adds a versatile three-and-D presence on the wing, while rookie Dereck Lively II has shown promising signs under the tutelage of NBA Champion and Defensive Player of the Year Tyson Chandler.

Doncic is producing MVP-caliber numbers, nearly averaging a triple-double, and Irving’s scoring prowess offers Dallas a potent offensive duo. The Mavericks' strategy hinges on outscoring opponents, a feat they’ve consistently achieved thus far. For Houston to stand a chance, their defensive switches must be executed flawlessly. Dillon Brooks has emerged as a formidable defender, and Sengun's defensive presence has seen improvement, which will be vital against Dallas' high-powered offense.

Bold Prediction: Rockets Win Over Sengun's 33-point game