After an offensive four-game slump, Rockets Jalen Green erupts for 34 points against the Memphis Grizzlies. Lets hope it continues.

HOUSTON – There's something that elite NBA coaches can do that most dream of accomplishing, and that's making their players better following a slump. After four straight games of underperforming, including a fourth quarter bench during the previous game, Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green came alive, scoring 34 points against the Memphis Grizzlies at the Toyota Center.

Initially, Houston's offense appeared stagnant, scoring only 21 points, shooting only 38.1% from the floor. Green started off slow, a continuation of his struggles over the past week, shooting 3-for-10 going 0-of-5 from deep with eight points on a -10 plus minus. This first half is a microcosm of his entire three year career, further explaining why Alperen Sengun is looked as the face of the Rockets future.

The second half began in a tight matchup against a depleted Grizzlies team that Houston has no business in losing. Especially Jalen Green. Something needed to change.

And change it did. Green's scoring confidence shot up out of nowhere. Throughout the second half, Green took his offense into the stratosphere, hitting 10 of his 16 shots with 3-for-8 beyond the arc. He scored the basketball from all over the court. Whether it was on pullup shots, isolation threes, and drives to the basket, the 21-year old could not be stopped.

His monster dunk over the reigning Defensive Player of the Year essentially shifted the momentum into Houston's favor.

JALEN GREEN POSTER ON JAREN JACKSON JR 🤯 pic.twitter.com/MXVemJ3kwE — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 23, 2023

Green's second half performance translated into a massive 34-point performance with 50% shooting and a +21 plus minus. The Rockets blew out Memphis, outscoring them 66-45 to close out the game. After 12 games, this is Green's first 30 plus point game of the season.

“Yeah! My boy is back!” Sengun exclaimed, after attempting to pour water over Green's head during the postgame interview.

Green's Respect For His Coach

As mentioned above, Udoka had benched Green in the fourth quarter against the Golden State Warriors. Udoka's explanation was due to the rotation playing better offensively without him. Despite the initial controversy surrounding this move, Udoka is not one to give privileges to struggling players, even if they are a former top three draft pick. To have Green go out in the next game with a performance like this speaks volumes. Not only was Udoka's decision particularly polarizing, but also it was Green's response in the next game that displays the profound respect the Rockets' young core holds for their coach.

Can He Take It Higher?

The question remains: Can Jalen Green keep this up? Of course Green's had multiple 40 point games in his young career, but they aren't consistent. The subject of his offensive inconsistency is a broken record at this point. Along with Jabari Smith Jr. and Sengun, Green is supposed to be a key piece on Houston's young core. The monster performance against Memphis will be put to the test as the Rockets' next matchup is against the defending NBA champion Denver Nuggets this Friday, November 24th in a pivotal In-Season Tournament elimination game.

Although Houston won the previous matchup in a nail-biting affair, Green statistically had the worst shooting night of the season going 1-for-13 with a forgettable 7.7% from the field. He did contribute outside of scoring, dishing five assists and and eight rebounds. Additionally, Green was a +10 in plus minus on the court.

In order to comfortably stave off elimination against Denver, Green needs to retain that confidence and become that reliable scorer.