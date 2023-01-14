The Houston Rockets-Sacramento Kings showdown on Friday got chippy after a heated altercation between Garrison Mathews and Malik Monk led to multiple ejections.

Early in the fourth quarter, both Mathews and Monk battled for a loose ball bouncing on the other end of the court. When the two players were close to the ball, Mathews purposely bumped Monk to beat him for the possession.

It was a clear foul from Mathews, and Monk didn’t appreciate it. He then proceeded to hit the ball out of Mathews’ hands, which was when the tempers flared up. The two acted like they were going at it before other Kings players tried to defend Monk and went at the Rockets swingman.

KINGS AND ROCKETS GOING BACK AND FORTH 🤯 Malik Monk and Garrison Matthews are ejected after this altercation 😳pic.twitter.com/rzF22eKiH1 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) January 14, 2023

While a lot of Kings members tried to get at Garrison Mathews and despite the fact that players from both teams jumped in to help their respective teammates, things fortunately didn’t escalate further and violence was prevented.

Still, considering the conduct shown by both teams, game officials handed out a four-player ejection. Aside from Mathews and Monk who were both assessed with technical fouls, Rockets forward Tari Eason and Kings big man Chimezie Metu were ejected for their involvement in the altercation.

It remains to be seen if further punishments will be handed out to those involved, though the NBA is expected to look into the matter since the league takes such incidents seriously. Not to mention that some players seemingly left the bench area during the scuffle.

As for the game, the Kings ended up taking the huge win, 139-119, with Harrison Barnes, De’Aaron Fox and Terence Davis leading the way.