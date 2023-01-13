The Houston Rockets (10-31) visit the Sacramento Kings (22-18) on Friday night. Action tips off at 10:10 p.m. ET. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Rockets-Kings prediction, pick, and how to watch.

Houston has won just once in their last 14 games and sits firmly in last place in the West. The Rockets covered 44% of their games while 51% went under the projected point total. Sacramento has won two in a row to bump them up to fifth in the West. The Kings covered 55% of their games while 51% went under. This will be the second game in a row between the two teams. Sacramento took the first matchup on Wednesday, 135-115.

Here are the Rockets-Kings NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Rockets-Kings Odds

Houston Rockets: +9.5 (-110)

Sacramento Kings: -9.5 (-110)

Over: 238 (-110)

Under: 238 (-110)

How To Watch Rockets vs. Kings

TV: ATTSN Southwest, NBCS California

Stream: NBA League Pass

Time: 10:00 p.m. ET/ 7:00 p.m. PT

Why The Rockets Could Cover The Spread

Houston has officially cemented itself as the worst team in the league as they are now the only remaining team with just 10 wins. They’ve lost eight in a row and were just crushed by 20 against their same opponents tonight. Additionally, second-leading scorer Kevin Porter Jr. has been ruled out with an injury. That being said, the Rockets still have a chance to cover tonight thanks to the potential of Jalen Green and Alperen Sengun.

Jalen Green has had an up-and-down sophomore campaign as he has upped his scoring to 21.3 PPG but is shooting less efficiently. With just a 40% field goal percentage and a 32% three-point percentage, Green is the definition of a volume scorer. That being said, he is just 20 years old and remains a tantalizing prosecute with sky-high potential. Despite shooting just 3/12 from beyond the arc on Wednesday, Green still finished with 26 points in their loss to the Kings. He will likely be given a much larger role tonight with Porter Jr. out. Although Green hasn’t proven to be efficient yet, a hot shooting night without many other options could potentially flip the script and propel Houston to cover.

Outside of Green, second-year big man Alperen Sengun is the other guy who could benefit from Porter Jr.’s absence. Sengun ranks third on the Rockets in scoring as he averages 14.5 PPG. He leads the team in rebounding with 8.6. As one of the most dangerous offensive rebounders in the NBA, Sengun is a matchup nightmare for opposing defenses. With Porter Jr. leaving earlier, Sengun recorded a triple-double with 10 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 assists. He’s flashed his playmaking throughout the year but hasn’t yet been given the reigns to fully realize his potential. Although it hurts on paper, the absence of Porter Jr. could actually be a blessing in disguise tonight if it leads to increased usage for their talented young big man.

Why The Kings Could Cover The Spread

Sacramento is quickly proving its early-season success is more than just a fluke. Although the have the longest playoff drought in the league, the Kings sit firmly in the fifth seed in the Western Conference. The Kings obliterated the Rockets in the fourth quarter of their most recent game, outscoring them 41-20. They drained 19 threes in the win – a common theme for them this season. The Kings averaged the seventh-most threes per game (13.5 3PM/Game) while maintaining the fourth-highest overall shooting percentage (49%). Those strong efficiency numbers propelled Sacramento to the highest-scoring offense in the league this season (119.2 PPG). Their elite offense gives them a great chance to cover tonight against Houston’s 21st-ranked defense.

Point guard De’Aaron Fox was excellent in Wednesday’s win – as he has been all season. Fox scored 24 points and dished out nine assists in the win. Those are right in line with his season averages of 23.8 PPG and 6.1 APG. Fox is an inconsistent outside shooter, but when his outside shot is falling he is one of the most devastating point guards in the league. Aside from an off night against the Magic, Fox has been on a tear of late. He’s scored 34+ points in two of his last five games and has dished out nine assists in each of his last three games.

Big man Domantas Sabonis was one assist shy from a triple-double in Wednesday’s win over Houston and he’ll likely be in a similar position tonight. Sabonis scored 25 points, secured 14 rebounds, and dished out nine rebounds while shooting 9/12 from the floor. He’s been Sacramento’s most consistent player all season long and gives them a major baseline to cover tonight.

Final Rockets-Kings Prediction & Pick

Houston may have lost by 20 on Wednesday, but that was strictly due to a fourth-quarter collapse where Sacramento outscored them by 21 points. However, I don’t expect a similar collapse tonight and envision the Rockets stepping up in the absence of KPJ.

Final Rockets-Kings Prediction & Pick: Houston Rockets +9.5 (-110)