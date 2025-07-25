Three weeks after Najee Harris reportedly suffered a minor eye injury in a fireworks accident, both the Los Angeles Chargers and their running back have been radio silent about the peculiar situation. As fans continue to speculate, NFL analyst Mike Florio also believes there could be more that the team will not publicly release.

Many fans question if the injury is much more serious than the team initially let on, but Florio wonders if the silence is due to a “liability issue.” Florio believes that other people were also injured in the fireworks accident that damaged Harris' eye, he wrote for NBC Sports.

“Everything about the situation has seemed odd, possibly for multiple reasons,” Florio wrote. “Liability concerns, we've heard, are lurking with this one, as it relates to one or more other injuries that happened at the time Harris suffered his.”

If liability issues are a concern, Harris could also be dealing with a potential lawsuit, depending on how the accident unfolded. The 27-year-old could also have potentially injured himself while using illegal products, as the state of California only permits the use of “safe and sane” fireworks.

Harris was seen at the Chargers' team facilities for the start of training camp but did not participate. He wore sunglasses and a hoodie and remains on the Non-Football Injury list.

Chargers testing other running backs amid Najee Harris injury

With Harris sidelined, rookie Omarion Hampton has taken all the first-team reps to start training camp. The Chargers spent their first-round pick on Hampton one month after signing Harris to a one-year, $9.25 million deal. Hassan Haskins and Kimani Vidal fill out Los Angeles' backfield.

While Harris was expected to start Week 1, the Chargers' spending significant draft capital on Hampton complicated the situation. The moves made for an intriguing positional battle in training camp, but Harris' absence paves the way for Hampton to potentially begin the year as the starter.

The Chargers kick off the 2025 preseason against the Detroit Lions in the annual Hall of Fame game on July 31. With Harris showing no signs of making a potential return, his next chance to take the field is against the New Orleans Saints on Aug. 10.