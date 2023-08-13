Although the Houston Rockets can't have been too happy when veteran center Brook Lopez spurned them in free agency to rejoin the Milwaukee Bucks, the immediate benefit of a 2023 Defensive Player of the Year finalist choosing against anchoring their defense was that there would be not significant change in the role of 21-year-old center Alperen Sengun next season after all.

Sengun, who averaged 14.8 points, 9.0 assists, 3.8 assists, 0.9 blocks and 0.9 steals per game last season is emerging as a potential breakout star, endowed with a skillset reminiscent of Denver Nuggets fulcrum Nikola Jokic.

He can score inside and out, make a wide variety of passes, and handle the ball in the open floor as well. To this point of his career, the big question has been about his ceiling as a defender, which is what spurred the Rockets interest in Lopez. Particularly after they brought in a defensive-minded head coach in Ime Udoka.

As capable of taking criticism as any player in the league, Sengun acknowledges the work that he still has to do on that end and has made it a point to improve as a pick-and-roll defender. However, while speaking to Eurohoops's Semih Tuna, the big man revealed an even larger goal for next season:

“Of course, like everyone else, my goal is to become an All-Star,” Sengun says. “I hope I can do that.”

The ultimate prize for Sengun will be an NBA title, and as the Rockets make their bid for a playoff spot in 2024, expect the Turk to be frontline and center.

“A championship has been my dream since I went to the NBA,” Sengun, who was selected in the first round of the 2021 NBA Draft, reveals. “I think that’s everyone’s dream, as well as Nikola Jokic’s and it took him eight years to be able to win a championship.”

“Now, we have a good dream in the Rockets,” Sengun continues, “and I hope we’ll do our best next season and enter the playoffs.”

With their offseason additions, both in free agency and the draft, Houston has a legitimate chance of reaching that goal. Nonetheless, so far as next season goes, there may be no bigger factor in whether or not they can make their dreams a reality than Sengun elevating his game to an All-Star level.