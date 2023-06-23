Count Houston Rockets fan favorite Alperen Sengun among the quartet of NBA players expected to play for Turkish national team in the FIBA Pre-Qualifying Olympic Tournament from Aug. 12-20, according to EuroHoops.

Sengun will be joined by fellow NBA fraternity members Cedi Osman of the Cleveland Cavaliers, Furkan Korkmaz of the Philadelphia 76ers and Omer Yurtseven of the Miami Heat. Former NBA guard Shane Larkin will play for the Turkish national team as well.

With the tournament expected to take place in Istanbul, Turkey will be the home favorites as they face Ukraine, Iceland, Bulgaria, Netherlands, Croatia, Belgium, and Sweden. If win the tournament, they'll qualify for the 2024 FIBA Men's Olympic Qualifying Tournaments.

Sengun, just 20 years old, is no stranger to international competition or FIBA tournaments. Winning a bronze and silver medal in the U16 and U18 Euro Championships, respectively, Sengun's most recent FIBA appearance came in 2022.

Sengun averaged 16.5 points, 8.2 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.7 steals and 0.7 blocks per game for the Turkish national team in the 2022 EuroBasket Tournament. In fact, Sengun was their best player, leading the team in points, rebounds, and blocks.

The full list of players called up by the Turkish national team is as follows: Alperen Sengun (Houston Rockets), Cedi Osman (Cleveland Cavaliers), Furkan Korkmaz (Philadelphia 76ers), Omer Yurtseven (Miami Heat), Shane Larkin (Anadolu Efes), Scottie Wilbekin (Fenerbahce), Erten Gazi (Anadolu Efes), Furkan Haltali (Anadolu Efes), Yigit Arslan (Bahcesehir), Okben Ulubay (Besiktas), Ercan Osmani (Darussafaka), Dogus Ozdemiroglu (Darussafaka), Sahmus Hazer (Fenerbahce), Onuralp Bitim (Bursa), Yigitcan Saybir (Bursa), Sadik Emir Kabaca (Galatasaray), Kenan Sipahi (Pinar Karsiyaka), Berk Ugurlu (Tofas), Berke Buyuktuncel (Tofas), Erkan Yilmaz (Turk Telekom), and Sertac Sanli (Barcelona).