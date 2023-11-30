Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun had a surreal training session with Hakeem “The Dream” Olajuwon during his rookie year two years ago.

Alperen Sengun made the startling revelation in an interview on the Podcast P With Paul George show on Wednesday.

“I've worked with him once. I want to work with him many more times but like, you know, he's a like busy man,” Alperen Sengun said.

“It was my first year when we worked together I was so surprised how he's moving like that still. Still you know like that spin move he does still faster than me,” Sengun said.

“One hour, one-and-a-half hour practice together and he teach me a lot. I was doing spin move a lot but not with the face-to-face and then do spin move. He helped me with that and I started doing that like spin move and like hook shot, you know,” Alperen Sengun said.

Sengun also said he has no idea if Hakeem Olajuwon actually charges an insane $50,000 per workout – at least that's what the rumor mill says. Fortunately for the then-Rockets rookie, “The Dream” never charged him a single penny.

Alperen Sengun's hard work has paid huge dividends this season 

Alperen Sengun has been putting in the work and it shows.

The 21-year-old became the youngest rookie in Rockets franchise history to rack up 2,000 points, 1,000 rebounds, and 500 assists almost two weeks ago.

Sengun has a bit of Hakeem Olajuwon in his arsenal. Not only that, but he has also added Dirk Nowitzki's signature one-legged fadeaway to his repertoire. The Mavs Hall-of-Fame forward recently marveled at one of Sengun's Nowitzki-like jumpers.

Alperen Sengun has averaged 20.9 points. 9.1 rebounds, and 5.7 assists for the Rockets this season. He has emerged as a legit 20-point scorer in the 2023-24 NBA campaign. The sky's the limit for theTurkish big man.

 