Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun may not be a household name just yet. Still, as one of the most skilled centers in the NBA, the 20-year-old has what it takes to breakout as star player.

Sengun, the 16th overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, averaged 14.8 points, 9.0 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 0.9 steals, and 0.9 blocks per game in his second — and best — season. Capable of scoring from all three levels and particularly skilled in the low post, Sengun now looks to be working on his jumper, which bodes well for the Rockets but not for anyone else.

Alperen Şengün has been working on his post fadeaway and three ball 👀 (Via @alperennsengun’s IG Story) pic.twitter.com/bQmBnPn60f — Bradeaux (@BradeauxNBA) May 22, 2023

Sengun’s defense has been under the magnifying glass since he was drafted but even more so after Houston hired defensive-minded head coach Ime Udoka.

To that point, even Sengun knows that he needs to improve defending out in space, particularly in the pick-and-roll. Yet, while working on the hip flexibility and footwork required for that is an inglorious process, fans always love seeing players working on their offensive games.

So Sengun posting a couple of short offseason workout videos his Instagram story, complete with some melodic rap tones to give it additional flavor, was sure to hype Rockets fans up.

Sengun shot 33.3 percent from 3-point range last season on 0.8 attempts per game, and made 37.5 percent of his midrange attempts, per NBA.com. While he was able to convert 67.2 percent of his shots inside of the restricted area, Sengun stretching his game away from the basket increases his value because of the possibilities it presents the Rockets both offensively and defensively.

The big man has the potential to be a part of Houston’s core for a long time. Especially if he remains dedicated to working on his game.