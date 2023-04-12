A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

Paul George knows a great player when he sees one, and one young talent that has caught his attention is Houston Rockets big man Alperen Sengun. In a recent episode of the Podcast P with Paul George, the Los Angeles Clippers forward spoke highly of Sengun. George even compared the Turkish national’s passing ability to create plays for his teammates with Magic Johnson’s.

“The greatest part of his game is his playmaking. I’ve seen some flashiness where he on some Magic type sh*t… He’s super super high IQ player.”

George isn’t the first player to be left awed by Alperen Sengun’s skills, but it must still feel so good for Rockets fans to hear a superstar like PG13 to speak genuine praises for the 20-year-old center.

Alperen Sengun just finished his second season in the NBA, during which he averaged 14.8 points on 55.3 percent shooting from the field, 9.0 rebounds, and 3.9 assists per game. Although he’s not a prolific assist machine like Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets, Sengun has built and authored a still-expanding montage of highlights that show why he’s one of the best passing bigs in the league today.

Advance stats also supports claims that Alperen Sengun is a gifted passer. Among Rockets players who received regular minutes in the 2022-23 NBA season, Sengun is second (just behind Kevin Porter Jr.) with a 25.2 assist percentage.

Sengun was originally selected by the Oklahoma City Thunder in the first round (16th overall) of the 2021 NBA Draft before they traded him to the Rockets.