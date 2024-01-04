Will Alperen Sengun reach superstar levels of greatness with the Rockets?

The Houston Rockets were once seen as a team that was in the late stages of a rebuild. Their squad was still young. But, moves started clicking once Ime Udoka landed there. Fred VanVleet also arrived along with Dillon Brooks to take the team into better entries in the win column. However, it was the development of Alperen Sengun that was a game-changer. He even got flowers from their starting guard, via Ben DuBose of USA TODAY.

“Superstar in the making. We’re watching it unfold right before our eyes. He’s getting better every day. It’s been a joy to play with him and watch him, and we’ve just got to stay on him and keep riding it out, as far as we can go. He’s been a workhorse for us this year, and we’re going to continue to do that,” Rockets guard Fred VanVleet said about Alperen Sengun's massive leap in production.

The Rockets currently have 17 wins for the season. This is good enough to get them the eighth seed in the Western Conference if the playoffs were to start today. But, there are still a lot of games left for this squad.

Sengun will be a large reason for Ime Udoka and the Rockets' success. He currently averages 21.5 points on a very efficient 54.7% clip from all cylinders of field goal scoring. This mixed with his offensive prowess in finding teammates for 5.2 assists per contest proves how lethal he can be. His nine rebounds per game is also what any coach wants out of a big man.

Will he along with VanVleet and Dillon Brooks lead the Rockets to glory this season?