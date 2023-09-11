The Houston Rockets franchise is the gift that keeps on giving for NBA players looking for one more payday. They have been one of the busiest teams in the free agent market, inking the likes of Fred VanVleet, Dillon Brooks, and Jock Landale to long-term contracts with the intention of bolstering their young core of Jalen Green, Amen Thompson, and Jabari Smith Jr. But they weren't quite finished putting on the finishing touches to their 2023-24 season roster just yet.

On Monday night, with the NFL season well underway, the Rockets reportedly finalized the re-addition of a beloved giant locker room piece. Per Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the Rockets have brought back Boban Marjanovic on a one-year deal, giving the ginormous Serbian center a home for his ninth season in the NBA.

Marjanovic hasn't been the most productive player over the past few seasons. Just last season, the 7'3 big man played a bit role off the Rockets bench, playing behind Alperen Sengun and giving way to small-ball options at the five in Tari Eason, Kenyon Martin Jr., and Jabari Smith Jr. to facilitate the team's focus when it comes to developing their young prospects.

For the upcoming season, it stands to reason that playing circumstances for Boban Marjanovic will be more of the same. Sengun should only get better, as he only recently turned 21 in July, while the Rockets signed Jock Landale to play the backup role to the talented Turkish big man.

Nevertheless, teams don't exactly enlist the services of Marjanovic for the sake of his on-court production, which, through the years, has gradually declined. Teams value the locker room presence the big Serbian gives — a veteran who's fun to be around and a veteran who knows how to conduct himself in a professional manner — must-haves for a young Rockets team.

Now 35 years old, Boban Marjanovic is nearing a decade-long stint in the NBA ever since the San Antonio Spurs brought him stateside in 2015. In addition to the Spurs, Marjanovic has suited up for the Detroit Pistons, Philadelphia 76ers, Los Angeles Clippers, and Dallas Mavericks, being beloved by fans wherever he goes.