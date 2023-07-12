The Houston Rockets are preparing for the 2023-24 season. Houston has been rebuilding over the past few years, but they are on the verge of becoming a fringe contender. Although Houston did not land James Harden this offseason (not yet, anyway), the Rockets still made a number of impactful moves in NBA free agency. Today, we are going to break down the Rockets 2023 NBA free agency grades for every signing they made.

Amen Thompson

The Rockets selected Amen Thompson with the fourth overall pick in the NBA Draft. Thompson would have been selected higher in many other drafts, but fell to fourth this year. He features an immense ceiling and has the potential to turn into a respectable floor general.

Houston, as this is a signing grade article, signed Thompson after drafting him. He's an athletic guard who can score and distribute the basketball at a high level. The Rockets now feature a dynamic backcourt with Jalen Green and Thompson. It's difficult to refute the decision to draft Thompson, so it's not a surprise to see it get an A+ grade.

Grade: A+

Cam Whitmore

Whitmore was another NBA Draft pick. He was expected to be selected among the top 10 players in the draft, but injury concerns ultimately saw him fall. Regardless, Whitmore could end up becoming a legitimate steal for Houston if injuries don't prove to be an issue.

Whitmore should receive a decent amount of playing time in his rookie year. He's motivated as well, referring to his slide in the NBA Draft as “disrespectful.”

“I’m human, so I definitely felt it was disrespectful at the end of the day,” Whitmore said. “But I knew what relationship I had with Ime [Udoka] and the Rockets. I knew they wanted me on the roster. I found it disrespectful, but I’m so grateful to be in the NBA and be on the Houston Rockets.”

The Rockets' decision to sign him after the draft earns a strong grade, one that certainly isn't disrespectful.

Grade: A-

Aaron Holiday

The Aaron Holiday signing did not receive much attention. Inking the 26-year old provides Houston with extra guard depth though.

Holiday isn't a make-or-break player. During the 2022-23 season, he averaged 13.4 minutes per game with the Atlanta Hawks, scoring 3.9 points per contest. It's easy to see why the signing got overlooked, but it isn't a bad move by any means. It's a low-risk, decent-reward signing for the Rockets.

Grade: B-

Jock Landale

Houston's decision to sign Jock Landale was intriguing. Landale made a name for himself in a sense this past season with the Phoenix Suns. The Rockets agreed to a four-year, $32 million contract with him, so it's apparent they believe in his ability.

Landale, who stands 6'11, adds valuable post depth for Houston. The Rockets feature solid big men like Jabari Smith Jr and Alperen Sengun, so it's unclear exactly what role Landale will serve during his first campaign in Houston. At the very least, he will likely be a serviceable backup.

Landale is a good player. Dishing out $32 million to a potential backup big man is an interesting decision though. The signing won't negatively impact Houston on the court, but it's a surprising move nonetheless.

Grade: C

Jeff Green

The Rockets also agreed to a two-year $16 million contract with Jeff Green in free agency. Green, a veteran, played for the Denver Nuggets' championship 2022-23 team.

Green isn't going to make a major impact on the floor. That said, this is a tremendous move for Houston. He's a versatile player who has been in the NBA since 2007. Between leadership and an ability to move around the court and play different positions, the Rockets will benefit from this signing.

Grade: A-

The Rockets' most high-profile move in NBA free agency has been signing Fred VanVleet to a three-year, $130 million contract. Houston obviously values VanVleet's talent, but his veteran leadership will arguably be just as important for the Rockets. He's another guard who should help Jalen Green and Amen Thompson continue to develop.

The Rockets paid VanVleet quite a bit of money without question. His annual salary will place Houston in a difficult position as they look to further build up their roster. Although the financial element of the contract isn't ideal, the signing itself is understandable.

Grade: B+

Rockets acquired Dillon Brooks

Finally the Rockets acquired Dillon Brooks. Brooks will provide an element of offensive versatility and veteran prowess. However, he will be a quality defender for Houston.

The Rockets understand that Brooks became a villain of sorts this past season with the Memphis Grizzlies. Perhaps his aggressive mentality will push the Rockets this year. Overall, it's difficult to refute this move. Brook's NBA future was uncertain following the 2022-23 campaign, but Houston gave him another chance. At the very least, the Rockets should see an uptick in defensive production with Brooks on the roster.

We won't give this an A since Brooks endured some on-court problems in 2022-23. Regardless, the signing still earns an impressive grade.

Grade: B