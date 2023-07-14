The Houston Rockets have been building a solid young core even if there's been a lot of growing pains the past couple of seasons. They were able to add to that core this offseason in the form of the NBA Draft. They had a solid foundation in the form of Jalen Green, Jabari Smith Jr., Alperen Sengun and Kevin Porter Jr. They added to that group with their draft picks of Amen Thompson and Cam Whitmore. Whitmore, in particular, is very intriguing in that he was considered a lottery-caliber player before his eventual slip in the NBA Draft. He's been putting on a show at NBA Summer League, and it's looking like the Rockets quite possibly got the steal of the draft.

Cam Whitmore went OFF in the Rockets’ win over the Warriors ⭐️ 26 points

5 rebounds

8 steals (!) 11-of-21 FG

3-of-9 3PT Did Houston get the steal of the draft with Whitmore at #20? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/oeWm44DQil — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) July 14, 2023

Cam Whitmore declared for the NBA Draft after one season at Villanova. He was supposed to be a lottery pick before he ended up falling to the middle of the first round, pick No. 20, where the Rockets selected him. There was much speculation as to what could have led to Whitmore's slip ranging from possible injury concerns to possible attitude issues. But a third possibility came to light in that Villanova head coach Kyle Neptune may have played a role in that.

In any case, Whitmore seems determined to prove that he was worthy of being a lottery pick with his recent play at NBA Summer League. During play so far, Whitmore has been averaging 19.3 points, 6.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 3.5 steals with splits of 44.9 percent shooting from the field and 26.7 percent shooting from three-point range.