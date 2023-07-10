The Houston Rockets' Summer League opener in Las Vegas was highly anticipated, with fans eager to see the team's new draft picks in action. The Rockets won in their first 2023 NBA 2K24 Summer League game, beating the Portland Trail Blazers, 100-99. Houston's roster included Amen Thompson and Cam Whitmore, who were selected fourth and twentieth overall, respectively. Keep in mind that Thompson, a 6'6 guard from Overtime Elite, was one of the most highly touted prospects in the draft. Here we will look at some reactions from the Las Vegas Summer League opener of Rockets rookies Amen Thompson and Cam Whitmore.

Game Summary

In his Summer League debut, Thompson showed flashes of his potential, scoring 16 points and grabbing 4 rebounds in 28 minutes of play. Whitmore, a 6'7″ forward from Villanova, was also expected to make an impact in the Summer League. In his debut, Whitmore scored 14 points and grabbed 11 rebounds in 32 minutes of play. With Thompson and Whitmore showing potential, and Jabari Smith leading the way, the Rockets' young players will have a chance to develop and grow together, which could lead to success in the future.

Now let's look at some reactions from the Summer League opener of Rockets rookies Amen Thompson and Cam Whitmore.

1. Tremendous poise

Amen Thompson showed tremendous poise in his Summer League debut. Again, he scored 16 points and shot 6-of-13 from the field and 3-of-4 from the free-throw line. That's on top of 5 assists and 3 steals. He showed flashes of his potential as a dynamic playmaker and perimeter-stopper.

That was perhaps the most impressive thing about Thompson's performance. Despite being a rookie with a ton of pressure on his shoulders, Thompson looked comfortable and in control throughout the night. He wasn't afraid to take big shots or make aggressive plays on defense, and his confidence seemed to rub off on his teammates.

Amen Thompson’s scoring highlights from his first game in a #Rockets uniform: He flashed a ton of potential. pic.twitter.com/VAdJ3deV2T — Bradeaux (@BradeauxNBA) July 8, 2023

2. Impressive debut

Cam Whitmore also had an impressive debut. On top of scoring and rebounding, he tallied 2 assists, 2 steals, and even hit a three-pointer. Whitmore does need to work on his efficiency, as he shot just 5-of-18 from the floor. Still, he showed potential as a versatile forward who can contribute on both ends of the floor.

3. High draft grades

The Rockets' selection of Thompson and Whitmore in the draft earned them high draft grades from NBA analysts. After their first Vegas Summer League game (and then their recent win over the Detroit Pistons), it seems those draft marks were justified. Thompson's athleticism, playmaking, and high basketball IQ make him a dynamic addition to the Rockets' backcourt. Meanwhile, Whitmore's versatility and potential make him a valuable asset to the team. Thompson didn't play against the Pistons because of an injury he sustained in the previous game, but Whitmore did even better. He put up 21 points.

4. Reason for excitement

Overall, the performances of Thompson and Whitmore in the Summer League opener gave fans a reason to be excited about the Rockets' future. With Jalen Green and Smith leading the way this coming season and Thompson and Whitmore showing potential, the Rockets' young players have a chance to develop and grow together. This could lead to success in the future.

Meeting Expectations?

Based on the expectations set for them, Amen Thompson and Cam Whitmore's performances in the Houston Rockets' opening game at the 2023 Las Vegas Summer League were generally positive.

Remember once more that Thompson was one of the most highly touted prospects in the draft. His performance in the Summer League opener showed flashes of his potential as a dynamic playmaker and perimeter stopper. His performance was generally in line with expectations, and he gave fans a reason to be excited about his future with the Rockets.

As for Whitmore, he was also expected to make an impact in the Summer League. He had an impressive debut and a really good follow-up performance, too. While his initial performance wasn't as eye-catching as Thompson's, he showed potential as a versatile forward who can contribute on both ends of the floor.

Overall, both Thompson and Whitmore's performances were generally in line with expectations. While it's still early, they showed that they have the potential to be key contributors to the Rockets' future success.

Looking Ahead

Moving forward, the Rockets' campaign in the 2023-24 NBA season should center around their young core. Of course, this includes Amen Thompson and Cam Whitmore.

The Rockets' long-term outlook depends heavily on the success of these young players. Houston may have a golden generation coming up. That's if Green, Smith, Thompson, and Whitmore can all continue growing into reliable players. The team is hoping that these guys will develop into key contributors in the future. As such, the 2023-24 season will be an important year for their development.

Right now, Thompson's and Whitmore's performances in the Summer League will continue to be closely watched. Of course, they will have a chance to showcase their skills and potentially earn a spot in the Rockets' core rotation.