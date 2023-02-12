The Houston Rockets and 3-time NBA champion Danny Green have agreed to a buyout, per The Athletic’s Shams Charania. Green, a 14-year NBA veteran, only appeared in three games for the Memphis Grizzlies this season before being traded to the Rockets in a 3-team deal.

A veteran wing with the ninth-most 3-point field goals all-time in the playoffs, Green has made 39.9 percent of his career 3-pointers. Green is going to have his share of suitors, and ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski has already noted that the Cleveland Cavaliers and Boston Celtics are the frontrunners to sign the 35-year-old.

Green would add a reliable low-usage off-ball threat to teams lacking that type of player on the wing. While Green may not be guaranteed spot in either rotation, the ability to call him up off the bench could be an x-factor for either squad.

For the Rockets, achieving a buyout with Green is a move made in good faith for a veteran at the end of his career.

Although Houston lacks discipline and the professionalism of veterans could be good for them to emulate, they have other players on the roster that they can look to for that now. John Wall, though also a buyout candidate with obvious distaste for how the franchise was run, was a great mentor for young guard like Jalen Green and Kevin Porter Jr. in his tenure.

10-year veteran Justin Holiday and 8-year veteran Frank Kaminsky, who were also acquired by the Rockets ahead of the trade deadline, might provide needed voices in the locker room as well.