Danny Green has not played a single minute for the Memphis Grizzlies this season. The three-time NBA champ is still rehabbing a torn ACL and LCL in his left knee, and at this point, it remains unclear when he will be able to return to the court.

Green recently guested on ESPN’s NBA Today show and things got a little bit awkward when NBA guru Brian Windhorst started talking about the Grizzlies. Windy talked up Memphis’ recent run and how they have a very high ceiling this season. It was at this point that the NBA insider decided to drop a truth bomb right to Green’s face:

“They have tradeable pieces, which this is awkward — sorry to say this Danny but… I do think that you will hear your name, I’m sorry to say, in some trade discussions,” Windhorst said.

Windhorst explained that Green’s expiring contract could emerge as a valuable trade asset for the Grizzlies as they look to further strengthen their squad ahead of what they are hoping will be an extended playoff run.

For his part, Danny Green has been in this position before. He knows that the NBA is a business and he reacted to Windhorst’s revelation like a true professional:

“I’m not shocked. At this point in my career I hear my name quite often,” Green said. “But it’s a blessing.”

The Grizzlies is Green’s sixth team in his 13-year career. Based on how things have been shaping up of late, and also after this recent truth bomb from Windhorst, it’s very much possible that he ends up joining his seventh team in the near future.