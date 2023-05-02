Quinn Allen is a freelance sports journalist and full-time editor for ClutchPoints. He specializes mainly in soccer, basketball, and baseball. When Quinn isn't producing content for CP, he's writing predictions across the European soccer and NBA world for bettors at Sports Betting Dime, one of the fastest-growing sports betting sites in North America.

Memphis Grizzlies forward Dillon Brooks will become an unrestricted free agent this summer and after his poor performances in the first round of the NBA Playoffs, it appears he’ll be playing elsewhere next season. Per Shams Charania, the team has informed Brooks he won’t be re-signed by the team.

“After his tumultuous end to the season, Brooks was told about the Grizzlies‘ decision to move on in exit meetings with team officials in recent days, those sources said. Memphis and Brooks discussed in exit meetings that it’s best for both sides to have a fresh start, sources added.”

While Brooks struggled against the Los Angeles Lakers after talking tons of trash to LeBron James, this is a tad surprising. The Canadian is an important part of the Grizzlies’ identity both on and off the floor and one of their better role players. But, it seems Memphis has had enough of his antics. In fact, according to Shams, his disrespectful comments to The King and his lackluster defense in the series were considered a breaking point in this decision.

To make matters worse, the Canadian refused to talk to the media after three of the four losses to Los Angeles, which resulted in a $25,000 fine. Brooks has played his entire six-year NBA career with the Grizzlies after they took him in the second round back in 2017 out of Oregon. He is the longest-tenured player on the roster.

Despite all the drama surrounding Brooks, he should have no shortage of suitors in free agency. The 27-year-old is a 3 and-D type player who does play gritty, in-your-face defense and can shoot the rock relatively well. It will be interesting to see where he ends up for the 2023-2024 season. Also, we’ll have to see how the franchise replaces him.