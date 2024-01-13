Dillon Brooks has missed the Rockets' last nine games...

After an ugly win against the worst team in the NBA, the 3-36 Detroit Pistons, the Houston Rockets make their way to Massachusetts as the Boston Celtics host them at the TD Garden Saturday night. Unlike Detroit, the Celtics are the best team in the Eastern Conference with a 29-9 record. Coming into this matchup, the Rockets have been without two of their best perimeter defenders in Dillon Brooks and Tari Eason. These absences could have been the reason why Detroit nearly won against Houston. Now with knee swelling from 37-year-old veteran Jeff Green, Houston's depth gets another probable hit, with three forwards initially out for the Celtics matchup.

If the Rockets barely beat the Pistons, the Celtics may more than likely be a guaranteed loss. Ironically enough, the Celtics nearly lost against Detroit last month, the game which gave Monty Williams' men an NBA record 28-game losing streak.

Dillon Brooks makes his return

On the subject of Brooks, a silver lining occurred. Hours before tip-off, news broke out via Kelly Iko that the veteran is making his return to the lineup from injury. The 28-year old has been out with an oblique injury dating back to December 26th during the game against the Indiana Pacers.

Jae'Sean Tate took most of the starting small forward duties prior to Brooks' return. The comparison was a loss of spacing, off-ball defense, and 3-point shooting. Now, the Rockets starting lineup is back to the original starting five.

In 28 games, Brooks is averaging 13.6 points on career highs of 47.6 percent from the field and 40.8 percent from deep. He usually guards the opponents' best player, which in this case, is the Celtics' Jayson Tatum. Pregame, coach Ime Udoka mentioned that Brooks will not be on a minutes restriction, according to Rockets insider, Jonathan Feigen.

Still, with Tari Eason out, the Rockets' bench depth will be tested, specifically on perimeter shooting. Boston leads the league in 3-pointers made and attempts. They score most of their points in the first half, so a good start on the defensive end by the Rockets starting five is crucial. Having Dillon Brooks back significantly changes the expected outcome of this game.