Spurs phenom Victor Wembanyama offered a striking tribute to the remarkable character of Gregg Popovich. Speaking after Popovich transitioned to the Spurs’ front office, Wembanyama reflected on the coach’s 29 legendary years on the bench. He praised Popovich as a figure whose influence goes far beyond X’s and O’s.

“What’s incredible with him is that he keeps giving hope being the person that he is. He keeps inspiring us. Because the way he works, he works harder than most athletes in the world,” Wembanyama said, honoring a mentor whose work ethic rivals his own.

With Mitch Johnson now stepping in as head coach, the Spurs enter the 2025–26 season grounded in Popovich’s foundational values. Wembanyama’s words reflect the emotional weight of the transition while affirming that the Spurs culture Popovich built remains intact.

Wembanyama didn’t just highlight Coach Pop’s legendary tactics or practice habits. He focused on the emotional investment Popovich made in his players.

“We were all really close,” he said, acknowledging how much the departure stung.

Still, in typical Pop fashion, the veteran coach pulled the team together. “It’s always sad and shocking when something like this happens,” Wemby added. But Pop’s response “kept inspiring us.”

The reflection came during a whirlwind offseason for the young All-Star. Wembanyama had just returned from the Shaolin Temple in China, where he trained in Kung Fu and even shaved his head. The experience left him mentally sharper. Despite dealing with a blood clot in his shoulder, Wembanyama still emerged last season as the defensive anchor for the Spurs. The temple trip added to his growing mental and physical toughness.

San Antonio’s future now lies in Johnson’s hands. The former assistant takes over with strong momentum. The Spurs made a splash by acquiring De’Aaron Fox at the deadline and still hold multiple draft assets. Pop’s blueprint appears built to last, even with him no longer on the sidelines.

Wembanyama’s tribute is a reminder: the Spurs’ greatest strength isn’t their scheme, it’s their culture. And no one embodied that more than Popovich. Even off the court, Pop continued to inspire. He worked harder than most athletes, guided and cared. And most importantly, he led.

Popovich’s coaching era may be over, but his legacy remains deeply rooted. Through Wembanyama’s words, that legacy is already being carried forward, and it’s nothing short of incredible.