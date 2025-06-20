All eyes this NBA offseason are on what the Phoenix Suns will do with Kevin Durant. The Suns are desperate for roster and salary cap flexibility, and trading Durant offers them the best path. The Houston Rockets offer the best path toward making a fair deal for both sides, but more negotiation is needed to get a deal done.

Despite his age, Durant is still capable as an elite scorer and would be an instant upgrade for any team wanting a scoring boost. The Rockets, San Antonio Spurs, and Miami Heat are Durant's preferred destinations. ClutchPoints' own Brett Siegel recently said that the Rockets have the most straightforward path to a deal, but the two teams are still negotiating through sticking points.

Speaking more on the specifics of what the Rockets have offered for Durant, he said, “Jalen Green and the 10th pick in this year's draft present a clear opportunity for the Rockets to swing a deal, but the Suns have demanded more, sources said. Jabari Smith Jr., Tari Eason, and Reed Sheppard are among the young talents in Houston that Phoenix has expressed interest in. The Rockets have not been willing to part with any of the three.”

Surprisingly, the Rockets are willing to include Jalen Green in a deal. He took a big step for Houston this season and was one of the key reasons they shot to second place in the Western Conference. Green would be an interesting pickup for the Suns because they already have Devin Booker and Bradley Beal in the backcourt. They could flip him again or keep him and find a suitor for Beal.

If the Suns can entice the Rockets to part with slightly more talent or picks, a deal could be done relatively quickly because the Rockets seem to have jumped to the front of the line in the Durant sweepstakes. Durant is the type of superstar that a team as young as the Rockets desperately needs and one that can show them how to win in a league where experience wins out.

The Minnesota Timberwolves are among the biggest wildcards in these negotiations surrounding Durant. They have assets they can trade for Durant and a few pieces that the Suns would take, despite Durant not including the Timberwolves on his list of teams he would commit to long term.

The fact that the talks surrounding Durant are ramping up means that negotiations are getting finalized, and it seems like the Rockets have the inside track to a deal as we get closer to the NBA Draft.