The Houston Rockets and head coach Ime Udoka have agreed to a long-term contract extension, making him one of the highest-paid head coaches in the NBA, according to Shams Charania of ESPN.

Udoka, 47, joined the Rockets in 2023 after the team went 22-60 and fired Stephen Silas. Over the last two seasons, Udoka has been responsible for a complete culture change in Houston, aiding in the development of several youthful, high-potential talents like Alperen Sengun, Jalen Green, Tari Eason, and others.

In his first season with the team, the Rockets went 41-41 and proved to be a rising force in the Western Conference. This past season, Houston went 52-30, their best record since James Harden led the team to the Western Conference Semifinals with 53 wins during the 2018-19 season.

The Rockets claimed the 2-seed in the Western Conference, ultimately losing in the first round of the playoffs after taking Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors to seven games.

After the playoffs, Udoka became a prominent target for the New York Knicks after they moved on from Tom Thibodeau. The Rockets denied New York permission to speak with Udoka, ending all speculation that he could be leaving Houston after two seasons.

Now, Udoka is one of the highest-paid coaches in the league and will be with the Rockets for the foreseeable future.

Before he joined the Rockets in 2023, Udoka spent one season as the head coach of the Boston Celtics. There, he led the team to a 51-31 record during the 2021-22 season, and they made their first appearance in the NBA Finals since 2010. Boston lost in six games to the Warriors.

It appeared as if Udoka was going to be the long-term successor to Brad Stevens, who had moved into a front-office role with the Celtics, but controversy struck Boston's head coach.

Udoka was suspended by the Celtics for the entire 2022-23 season after breaking the team's code of conduct for having an improper and intimate relationship with a female member of the organization. Halfway through the year, Udoka was replaced permanently by Joe Mazzulla, who led the Celtics to a championship during the 2023-24 season.

With Udoka as their head coach, the Rockets have won 93 games in the last two years and made the playoffs this season for the first time since 2020 in the NBA Bubble. Houston had won only 59 games the three years prior.

The Rockets continue to make headlines following their exit from the postseason.

This contract extension with Udoka comes about a week after the team gave veteran center Steven Adams on a three-year, $39 million contract extension to remain a focal point off the bench behind Sengun in the frontcourt. Along with owning the 10th pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, the Rockets have also been heavily linked as a suitor for two-time Finals MVP Kevin Durant.

Houston has signaled to the rest of the league that they are rising championship threats in the Western Conference that won't be going anywhere anytime soon after agreeing to this extension with Udoka.