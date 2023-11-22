Houston Rockets forward Dillon Brooks is looking forward to playing against his former team, the Memphis Grizzlies.

Newly signed wing Dillon Brooks and the Houston Rockets have gotten off to a relatively strong start to the 2023-24 NBA season. Brooks was signed by the Rockets this past offseason after the Memphis Grizzlies declined to negotiate an extension with him, and so far, his tenure with the Rockets has gone well, as Houston currently sits at 6-6, not at all resembling the cellar dweller team that many pundits expected them to be heading into the year.

Up next for the Rockets is a game against Brooks' old team, the Grizzlies, and now, the opinionated small forward is speaking out about what it will be like to play against his former squad.

“[I’m] like the girlfriend that you used to have,” said Brooks, per Jonathan Feigen of The Houston Chronicle. “You don’t know how good she is until she’s gone.”

During his tenure with the Grizzlies, Dillon Brooks established himself as one of the elite defensive wing players in the NBA. However, during last year's playoff series against the Los Angeles Lakers, Brooks made a series of bold claims in the media about Lakers star LeBron James, most of which backfired as Brooks struggled immensely in the series and Memphis was sent home in six games.

The antics largely overshadowed how productive of a player Brooks can be, especially when his perimeter jump shot is working, as it has been during his time with the Rockets so far. While fans might still hope that he learns to reel in his colorful personality at times, there is no arguing with the results thus far.