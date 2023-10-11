It only took Dillon Brooks five minutes to receive his first ejection in a Houston Rockets uniform. While “trying” to battle over a screen from Indiana Pacers big man Daniel Theis, Brooks delivered a shot to the German center's groin, receiving an ejection for his troubles in the process.

This only serves to add to the long list of enemies Brooks has made over the past few years. But this growing negative reputation of his doesn't seem to faze him, even for at least a little bit. In fact, the Rockets wing is embracing his status as arguably the most-hated basketball player on the planet, relishing his role as a villain in basketball circles.

“What's my name? My name is Dillon the Villain, so I guess [I do have a target on my back], Brooks told reporters after the Rockets' 122-103 preseason win over the Pacers, via House of Highlights on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by House of Highlights (@houseofhighlights)

Dillon Brooks is clearly seen as a villain, especially by fans of the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors (he even drew tons of boos during his stint for Canada during the 2023 FIBA World Cup). So it's certainly a breath of fresh air, even if he's not exactly a likeable personality on the court, for the Rockets wing to lean further into this persona of his. After all, in addition to winning the physical battle on the court, the mental aspect of the sport can be just as important, and Brooks seems to be winning that part of the equation in a lopsided manner.

For a Rockets team that's in need of an identity, especially on the defensive end of the court, Brooks' energy and desire to get under his opponents' skin should rub off on a team that's had its fair share of struggles on that side of the ball. But Brooks, despite being the villain, should never resort to dirty tactics. Sure, he could pull off as many antics as he wants, including wearing boxing gloves in the tunnel, but he shouldn't let his villainy push him to cross a line, like he appeared to have done against the Pacers on Tuesday night.