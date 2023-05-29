There have been plenty of rumors coming out about the Houston Rockets this offseason, but they all share a common theme: the Rockets want to get better, and quickly.

That being said, the Rockets have the No. 4 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, and they could look to move it in an attempt to acquire an already established talent. If they don’t, they may have already chosen the player that they believe they can be a franchise building block in Overtime Elite point guard Amen Thompson.

The Rockets have many people within the organization that are “enamored” with Thompson, according to The Athletic insider Kelly Iko:

“There’s a reason why so many within the Rockets organization are so enamored with him. Everything about him oozes potential. The defensive intensity and attention to detail. The explosiveness and athleticism. The ballhandling and playmaking. It’s hard to not see those qualities in a young player and not envision what he could look like next to Jalen Green, a gifted young scorer and elite athlete.”

Thompson is a highly touted prospect with a tantalizing blend of athleticism, skill, feel and size at 6-foot-7.

The adjustment to the speed, skill and strength of NBA players will be a learning curve. However, there are far more reasons to believe in his upside than to doubt his potential impact.

Furthermore, to Iko’s point, Thompson and Green could be an electrifying backcourt.

Green scored 22.1 points per game last season and is one of the best athletes in the NBA. With his perimeter gravity and penchant for making 3-point shots, he and Amen could form a formidable duo.

The question is if the Rockets will get their guy?