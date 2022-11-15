Published November 15, 2022

By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

Eric Gordon is tired of all the losses the Houston Rockets are absorbing in the 2022-23 NBA regular season. But what irks him even more is the apparent lack of dedication from the Rockets to get those victories. Gordon made sure to get that message across following the Rockets’ 122-106 home loss Monday to the Los Angeles Clippers.

Via Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle:

“We didn’t play our game, didn’t have energy, didn’t play with togetherness and we got the result that happens,” said Rockets guard Eric Gordon, who scored four points on a season-low four attempts and sounded especially discouraged as the Rockets fell to 2-12. “If you have a winning mentality, moving the ball is something you should do. Believing in your teammates and believing in what you should do, that’s the way it goes when you’re trying to win. We didn’t do that.

That loss to the Clippers was the Rockets’ third in a row. It also dropped them to 2-12. After a four-game road trip recently that saw them go just 1-3, there was some hope that Houston would at least play more competitively with a home game versus the Clippers. Instead, the Rockets miffed another opportunity to stop the bleeding, shooting just 45.3 percent from the field, 30 percent from behind the arc, and getting outworked on the glass, 44-40, in the loss to Los Angeles. Gordon didn’t churn out a good performance himself, scoring just four points on 1-for-4 shooting from the floor in 26 minutes.

The reality is that the Rockets are going to experience a whole lot more defeats before they become true playoff contenders, and it’s one that Gordon will just have to stomach for as long as he stays in Houston.