In a matter of hours after NBA free agency opened, the Houston Rockets gave Fred VanVleet and Dillon Brooks a combined $210 million. These moves were designed to change the culture of the franchise and make the team better on the court. The only thing that should worry Rockets fans is that Brooks and VanVleet were the two worst shooters in the NBA last season.

The Memphis Grizzlies had enough of Dillon Brooks’ act and let him walk during NBA free agency this offseason. Brooks seemed fine with that because he wanted to be a bigger part of his team’s offense anyway.

That’s a big ask, as his 991 shot attempts were good for 51st in the NBA last season. And Brooks only hit 39.6% of those shots, which would have been the worst in the league if not for…

Fred VanVleet!

The Toronto Raptors guard took 1,112 shots (38th-most) in the NBA and made just 39.3%.

So, to go along with its talented young crop of players (who all need shots) like Jalen Green, Jabari Smith Jr., Alperuen Sengun, and Amen Thompson, the Rockets added the two worst high-volume shooters in the NBA.

The Rockets will surely say that they added VanVleet in free agency for his playmaking, security with the ball, and championship experience. And they added Brooks to bring defense, toughness, and attitude.

But the numbers don’t lie.

VanVleet and Brooks might bring all these things, but they are also the two biggest chuckers in the league, and that seems like a recipe for disaster on this young and impressionable Rockets team. Ime Udoka sure has his work cut out for him.