Rockets big man goes full Paul Pierce sparking poopy shorts speculation

Who could forget about Paul Pierce’s alleged poop incident from the 2008 NBA Finals between the Boston Celtics and the Houston Rockets? That narrative remains to be one of the biggest mysteries in the history of the game to this very day. Well, Houston Rockets big man Usman Garuba seems to want a piece of the action.

Garuba, who suited up for the Spanish national side in a World Cup qualifier matchup against the Netherlands, appears to have had a similar incident with that of Pierce from more than a decade ago. It’s just that the Rockets center had it much worse:

To be clear, it has not been confirmed if the above photo is edited or not. If it wasn’t, however, it seems like Garuba had himself a bit of an accident. Did the man literally just s–t his pants during a basketball game?

For those that require context, Pierce supposedly went through the exact same thing some 14 years ago. He allegedly faked an injury in order to get wheelchaired off the basketball court. In a shocking revelation many years later, Pierce admitted that he really just wanted to go to the bathroom:

It was revealed shortly after that Paul Pierce was supposedly just joking when he made his confession. It has since remained a mystery as to whether or not The Truth really had an accident of the fecal nature during one of the most important games of his career.

For Houston Rockets big man Usman Garuba, however, the evidence is much clearer.