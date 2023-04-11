My name is Owen Crisafulli, and I recently received my Masters in Business Administration from Nichols College. Previously, I obtained my Bachelor's degree in Sport Management, and for awhile I ran my own sports website. Sports are my passion, and I thoroughly enjoy writing about my thoughts and opinions that are related to the game. I have been a lifelong fan of the major professional teams in Boston, and love discussing all topics surrounding those teams.

The Houston Rockets weren’t expected to have a good 2022-23 campaign, and considering how they finished with a 22-60 record, it’s safe to say they didn’t. While they will land a high draft pick in the upcoming 2023 NBA Draft, head coach Stephen Silas found himself without a job at the season’s end, as the team has opted to move in a different direction.

Silas was dealt a losing hand with the rebuilding Rockets, posting a win percentage below 30 percent in each of his three seasons. However, with the chance to add another potential impact player in this year’s draft, it’s clear the Rockets want to start winning sooner rather than later. And early on, it looks like they may be locking on to Warriors assistant Kenny Atkinson as Silas’ potential replacement.

Via Adrian Wojnarowski:

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“ESPN Sources: Houston has received permission to interview Golden State associate head coach Kenny Atkinson for franchise’s coaching job. Atkinson helped rebuild Nets into a playoff team and accepted Charlotte job before changing his mind and staying in Golden State a year ago. Atkinson has a strong history of creating an environment for young players to grow into winning professionals, including both as Brooklyn’s head coach and as an assistant in several stops.”

As mentioned, Atkinson has a good track record in his previous stops as an assistant coach and a head coach too. For a Rockets team that is looking to improve with the continued addition of top-tier young talent, Atkinson may be the perfect fit. However, it’s still early in their hiring process, but it will be worth keeping an eye on Atkinson as a potential candidate for the Rockets job as the offseason goes on.