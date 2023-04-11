The Houston Rockets are in a full-blown youth movement and, in turn, are prioritizing the development of their bevy of rising talents. While the likes of Jalen Green, Kevin Porter Jr., Jabari Smith, and Alperen Sengun all seem guaranteed to be built around for years to come, the same expectations are not as assured when it comes to third-year wing Kenyon Martin Jr.

Though the club holds a $1.93 million team option for the 2023-24 campaign and while he’s is extension-eligible this summer, the 22-year-old suggested to Jonathan Feigen of The Houston Chronicle that his future in Space City is still very much up in the air.

“If there’s a conversation that happens between us, that’s the most that can happen,” Kenyon Martin Jr said. “There’s nothing I can really do to control that side of it. Whatever they want to do, whether it’s this year or next year, whatever it may be, that’s on them. I’m just here to play basketball and hope it happens for the future.”

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“Obviously, it’s important to me, contract extension and stuff like that,” Martin said. “There’s a lot of stuff that goes into it, the draft, a lot of stuff in the summer that goes into it. I can’t determine whether they’re going to … just wait until my fourth year is done. I’m just here to play and whether it’s this year or next year, I’m excited.”

Questions regarding Kenyon Martin Jr’s future with the Rockets are certainly nothing new, as the wing went as far as to request a trade out of Houston prior to last year’s NBA Draft.

Such a deal never came to fruition and the former 2020 second-round pick went on to post career-best averages of 12.7 points and 5.5 rebounds while shooting 56.9% from the field in 82 games played and 49 starts.