The Houston Rockets are on a roll, extending their winning streak to three on Friday off an epic clutch performance from rookie big man Jabari Smith Jr. against the New Orleans Pelicans.

With just four second left and the Pelicans up by one, 112-111, Smith took matters into his own hands to deliver the Rockets to victory. After receiving the inbounds pass, the third overall pick of the 2023 NBA Draft didn’t waste any time and proceeded to launch from beyond the arc for the win.

Of course he made it, sending the Rockets bench and all the fans inside Toyota Center in a massive frenzy.

Rockets fans were also quick to shower Jabari Smith Jr. with praises, and for good reason. While he struggled a bit in the 114-112 win and finished with just 11 points and eight boards, he knew when to step up. The Houston faithful definitely loved the confidence he showed at that moment and how the team is coming together as they start winning.

Sure the team is out of playoff contention, but they are definitely heading in the right direction in their rebuild.

“OH MY GOD JABARI SMITH JR IS HIM,” one fan said. Another Houston supporter added, “I have the Jabari Smith Jr. game winner on an endless loop! That’s my rook!”

“Jabari Smith Jr. showing out is by far the best thing that could of happened at the end of this Rockets season. Confidence is through the roof!” a third fan shared.

What a day to be a Rockets fan, indeed.