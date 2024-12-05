The NBA announced in a statement that Ime Udoka, Alperen Sengun, and Tari Eason were fined for their antics after their game against the Sacramento Kings.

“Udoka has been fined $50,000 for confronting and directing profane language toward a game official, failing to leave the court in a timely manner after being ejected, and public criticism of the officiating during his postgame press conference,” the statement read.

“Eason has been fined $35,000 for throwing a towel and directing inappropriate language in the direction of a fan in the spectator stands after the game had concluded.

“Sengun has been fined $15,000 for directing inappropriate language toward a game official.”

Udoka and Sengun were both ejected late in the game, and Udoka shared his frustration with the officiating postgame.

“Blatant missed calls,” Udoka said postgame. “Ticky-tack moving screens and little [expletive] like that. I told them, ‘Get some [expletive] glasses. Open your eyes.'

“Take your sensitivity and emotions out of it, and call the game the right way. John Goble, whoever it was, sees it and doesn't call it. I'm going to let them know about it.”

Tari Eason gets into it with a fan after Rockets-Kings matchup

After the game, Tari Eason left the court, and as he walked in the tunnel, there was a fan heckling him. Eason threw his towel at the fan while yelling expletives at him. He didn't stop there as he tried to go into the stands to confront the fan, but security officials had to hold him back.

There was no surprise that he was fined, but it's even better that he wasn't suspended. The Rockets have been playing like one of the best teams in the Western Conference this season, and making sure everybody is healthy and available has been a key to their success.

Udoka has the type of coaching style that helps bring toughness and grit out of his players, and that's what he's been getting from them to start the season.