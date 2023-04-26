A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

Ime Udoka is now the Houston Rockets’ newest head coach amid some criticisms about how fast it was for him to land a major gig in the NBA despite the controversial nature of his departure from the Boston Celtics.

Rockets general manager Rafael Stone welcomed Udoka to the franchise via a statement.

“We are excited to welcome Ime to the Houston Rockets,” read the statement (h/t Marc J. Spears of ESPN) “Ime’s intelligence, drive and toughness were the traits we were looking for in a coach to lead our team through this next stage of our development as we strive to become a champion. We were honored to have the opportunity to speak to multiple outstanding candidates throughout the interview process and felt that Ime’s vision best aligned with the goals the Fertitta Family and myself have for the future of the Rockets.”

Prior to his signing with the Rockets, Ime Udoka was suspended and eventually fired by the Celtics because of improper workplace relationship. The Rockets, however, did due diligence in investigating and reviewing the case before moving on to hire Udoka, who led the Celtics to an Eastern Conference title and an appearance in the NBA Finals in the 2021-22 season.

In Houston, Ime Udoka will have a collection of talented young players like Jalen Green, Jabari Smith, and Alperen Sengun. There is also the potential for Udoka and the Rockets to have sensation prospect Victor Wembanyama, who is expected to go No. 1 overall in the upcoming 2023 NBA Draft.