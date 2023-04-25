A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

The Houston Rockets have seemingly found a new head coach to run the team after the franchise reportedly agreed on a deal with former Boston Celtics mentor Ime Udoka.

Reactions to the Rockets’ hiring of Ime Udoka came not a year after he was suspended and eventually fired by the Boston Celtics for an improper intimate relationship with a staff member have been a mixed bag so far.

“Ime Udoka was the best available coach on the market, but there was a reason why he was available. This will be a fascinating introductory press conference, whenever it happens, and it will be the first time Udoka will speak publicly since the Celtics suspended him” said

Adam Spolane.

Another wondered about what kind of reception from Celtics crowd at TD Garden will Ime Udoka receive when he coaches the Rockets in Boston for the first time.

“When the Houston Rockets come back to TD Garden I wonder if the Celtics will make a video package to Welcome Ime Udoka to Boston” tweeted @CelticsGRD.

Others wanted to know just how comprehensive the Rockets’ investigation of Ime Udoka was prior to their agreement with him to be the team’s next head coach.

“Given how these “investigations” usually go, I’d be very curious to find out if the Rockets spoke to the person he was in the “inappropriate relationship” with. Especially given the report that he was making “unwanted comments” towards them,” said Harrison Faigen.

Many reactions to Ime Udoka’s hiring of the Rockets are just plain hilarious.

Ime Udoka and James Harden in Houston next season pic.twitter.com/KcM0AWvoPx — sreekar (@sreekyshooter) April 24, 2023

Clearly inspired by the Ime Udoka hire, Mauricio Dubon triples on the game's first pitch and now has an 18-game hitting streak — Ben DuBose (@BenDuBose) April 24, 2023

James Harden and Ime Udoka in Houston strip clubs next seasonpic.twitter.com/tRtkVoX9uz — CelticsNation (57-25) (3/16) (@CookedByCeltics) April 24, 2023

In his only season for the Celtics, Udoka went 51-31 and led the Celtics to the NBA Finals as Eastern Conference champions in the 2021-22 NBA campaign.