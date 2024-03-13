The Houston Rockets have gotten strong play in recent months from rising star center Alperen Sengun, but the injury bug has become a recent concern for the talented big man. His situation has prompted a strong take from Coach Ime Udoka as the Rockets head down the stretch run of an up-and-down season.
Sengun's injury timeline revealed something worrisome for Rockets fans. The Rockets' possible next steps have been revealed.
Udoka's words are sure to echo throughout the season as concerns mount.
Udoka Speaks Out on Rockets Big Man Sengun
Udoka seemed resigned to losing the big man for the rest of the season due to his sprained ankle, as revealed in a press conference. The comments are even more concerning for Rockets fans who have grown accustomed to watching Sengun's exciting ascent to one of the best big men in the league.
Now, Udoka seems more concerned about whether or not he will miss time next season, a sharp blow for Rockets fans and Sengun himself, although nothing is set in stone just yet.
"When there's nothing broken or nothing torn, and you're not missing months going into the next season, that's good news."
Rockets head coach Ime Udoka gives an update on Alperen Sengun's sprained ankle 🤕
(via @HoustonRockets)pic.twitter.com/zSbUfCG68v
— ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) March 12, 2024
“It means months,” one reader said on X noting that they've had a similar injury to the Rockets star.
Sengun's Impact on Houston Rockets
The Rockets' Sengun has averaged 21.1 points and 9.3 rebounds on the season. He has five assists per game on average and has shot over 53 percent from the field. Sengun is an athletic star who has held his own even against bigger players like Victor Wembanyama of the San Antonio Spurs, which bodes well for what appears to be an incredibly promising future.
Now, Rockets fans, Coach Udoka and the city of Houston will have to wait to see just how bad his injury is, and whether a return might come sooner than expected. With Sengun out, the time is now for Jalen Green and the rest of the Rockets' young stars to take the torch and run forward. Green's repertoire of impressive dunks and plays gives fans hope even after losing such an incredible player, with plenty of games left to develop and improve remaining on the calendar.