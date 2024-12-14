The Houston Rockets (17-8) have listed forward Dillon Brooks as questionable for Thursday’s NBA Cup semifinals against the Oklahoma City Thunder (19-5) in Las Vegas due to an undisclosed illness. His availability remains uncertain, with a game-time decision likely as the team evaluates his condition ahead of the 8:30 p.m. ET tip-off.

Brooks played a key role in the Rockets’ narrow 91-90 quarterfinal victory over the Golden State Warriors. In that game, he contributed nine points, four rebounds, two steals, a block, and an assist. The win ended a 15-game losing streak against the Warriors, which had spanned several seasons.

This season, Brooks has been a consistent presence for Houston, averaging 12.6 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 1.6 assists per game while shooting 42.4% from the field and 38.1% from beyond the arc. His defensive intensity and versatility have been instrumental in the Rockets' strong start, placing them fourth in the Western Conference standings.

Dillon Brook's injury status for Rockets' NBA Cup semifinals clash vs. Thunder

The Rockets face a formidable opponent in the Thunder, who boast the best record in the Western Conference at 19-5. The two teams have split their season series so far, with Houston securing a 119-116 win in their most recent matchup behind Fred VanVleet's season-high 38 points.

The Thunder, led by All-Star guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, have emerged as one of the league’s top contenders this season. Gilgeous-Alexander continues to shine as one of the NBA's premier offensive threats, anchoring Oklahoma City's success with his scoring and playmaking.

The NBA Cup semifinal represents a playoff-like clash between two young and dynamic franchises. Meanwhile, for Houston, Brooks' status could be a determining factor, as his defensive prowess would be critical in slowing down the Thunder’s potent offense.

The Rockets will monitor Brooks’ health closely, as his absence could shift responsibilities to other key players like VanVleet and Alperen Sengun. Whether Brooks takes the court or not, Houston will need a collective effort to advance to the NBA Cup final.

The winner of Thursday’s semifinal will advance to face either the Atlanta Hawks or Milwaukee Bucks in the NBA Cup championship game, which is scheduled for Tuesday evening in Las Vegas. The highly anticipated conclusion to the league’s second annual in-season tournament will crown the NBA Cup champion for the 2024-25 season.